Manchester City v Everton

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola's biggest top-flight defeat remains a 4-0 loss to Everton in 2017

TEAM NEWS

Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne is self-isolating after testing positive for coronavirus.

Jack Grealish is expected to miss out because of a minor injury and Phil Foden will have a leg problem assessed, but Aymeric Laporte is available after suspension.

Everton defender Mason Holgate begins a three-match ban and Abdoulaye Doucoure, Andre Gomes and Dominic Calvert-Lewin are still injured.

Tom Davies is out with a knee problem.

Defender Yerry Mina, who has been out since 2 October because of a thigh problem, could be involved.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Everton lack a threat without injured striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin but it is at the back that I am more worried about them at Etihad Stadium.

I don't see the Toffees scoring, or keeping City quiet either.

Prediction: 3-0

Lawro's full predictions v singer-songwriter and Everton fan Zuzu

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Manchester City have won seven Premier League matches in a row against Everton, scoring 21 goals and conceding only five.

Everton could lose eight successive games against the same opponent for only the second time in the Premier League era. They suffered nine straight defeats versus Manchester United between December 1999 and February 2004.

Everton have won only one of the past 16 Premier League meetings. That 4-0 victory at Goodison Park in January 2017 remains Pep Guardiola's biggest top-flight defeat as a manager.

The Toffees are winless in 11 away fixtures versus Manchester City in all competitions (D4, L7).

Manchester City

Manchester City's 2-0 defeat by Crystal Palace was a fourth at home in the Premier League in 2021. City only lost five home games in the entirety of 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2020 combined.

City have failed to score in three of their 11 Premier League matches, matching their total goalless tally from 38 games last season.

The Blues could go successive home league fixtures without scoring for the first time in 11 years.

A team managed by Pep Guardiola has never failed to net in consecutive top-flight home matches.

City have registered 221 sequences of 10 or more passes in the Premier League this season, the most of any club.

Gabriel Jesus averages a goal every 69 minutes against Everton in the Premier League.

Full-back Joao Cancelo has been directly involved in seven goals in 17 games in all competitions for Manchester City this season (two goals, five assists), just one fewer than his total in 43 appearances in 2020-21 (three goals, five assists).

Everton

Everton are winless in their last five Premier League games (D2, L3). It is their longest sequence without a win since a six-game streak under Sam Allardyce in January 2018.

The Toffees have lost three of their past six Premier League away matches, following a run of one defeat in the previous 14.

Rafael Benitez has won just two of his nine away league fixtures as a manager versus Manchester City, with both victories coming with Liverpool.

My Manchester City XI Choose your Manchester City starting formation and line-up. It's up to you how to approach it - you could go for the team you WANT the boss to pick or the one you THINK he will.



















Select formation Confirm team

My Everton XI Choose your Everton formation and starting line-up. It's up to you how to approach it - you could go for the team you WANT the boss to pick or the one you THINK he will.



















Select formation Confirm team