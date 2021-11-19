Premier League
TottenhamTottenham Hotspur16:30LeedsLeeds United
Venue: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Tottenham Hotspur v Leeds United

Raphinha of Leeds
Raphinha has scored almost half of Leeds' league goals this season.

TEAM NEWS

Tottenham defender Cristian Romero has been ruled out after suffering a hamstring problem while on international duty with Argentina.

Oliver Skipp is banned for accumulating five yellow cards, while Giovani Lo Celso is doubtful with a minor injury.

Leeds will again be without Patrick Bamford and Luke Ayling because of respective ankle and knee injuries.

Junior Firpo and Jamie Shackleton are both fit again and could be involved on Sunday.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Leeds are a team who I think are lacking something defensively.

Tottenham head coach Antonio Conte still hasn't had much chance to work with his players since he took charge at the start of the month but they should create plenty of chances here. If Harry Kane is firing, they will win comfortably enough.

Prediction: 2-0

Tottenham have gone nearly four hours without a shot on target in the Premier League (226 minutes), spanning five halves.

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

  • Tottenham have won their last four home league meetings with Leeds.
  • This is their 100th meeting in all competitions, with Spurs ahead by 37 wins to Leeds' 33.

Tottenham Hotspur

  • Tottenham could equal their club record of four league games without a goal for the first time since 2006.
  • Spurs have managed just nine goals in the league in 2021-22 - only bottom side Norwich have scored fewer.
  • At the same stage last season, Son Heung-min had scored 10 league goals and Harry Kane had eight.
  • This season, Kane has scored just once in 10 Premier League appearances. In all competitions, he has gone five consecutive Spurs games without a goal for the first time since 2016.
  • Tottenham have benefitted from four own goals in all competitions this season, more than any other Premier League side.

Leeds United

  • Leeds have gone three league games without defeat for the first time this season (W1, D2).
  • Marcelo Bielsa's side have not kept a clean sheet in any of their five top-flight away matches so far.
  • Leeds have drawn five Premier League matches in 2021-22, as many as they did in the whole of last season.
  • Raphinha has scored 45% of Leeds' goals in the Premier League this season (five of 11), opening the scoring in a joint-high four matches.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 21st November 2021

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Chelsea118212742326
2Man City117222261623
3West Ham1172223131023
4Liverpool1164131112022
5Arsenal116231313020
6Man Utd115241917217
7Brighton114521212017
8Wolves115151112-116
9Tottenham11515916-716
10Crystal Palace113621514115
11Everton114341616015
12Leicester114341618-215
13Southampton113531012-214
14Brentford113351314-112
15Leeds112541118-711
16Aston Villa113171420-610
17Watford113171219-710
18Burnley111551117-68
19Newcastle110561224-125
20Norwich11128526-215
View full Premier League table

