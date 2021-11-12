Greece v Kosovo

GreeceGreece19:45KosovoKosovo
Last updated on .From the section Football
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Portugal
|7
|5
|2
|0
|16
|4
|12
|17
|2
|Serbia
|7
|5
|2
|0
|16
|8
|8
|17
|3
|Luxembourg
|7
|3
|0
|4
|8
|15
|-7
|9
|4
|R. of Ireland
|7
|1
|3
|3
|8
|8
|0
|6
|5
|Azerbaijan
|8
|0
|1
|7
|5
|18
|-13
|1
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Italy
|7
|4
|3
|0
|13
|2
|11
|15
|2
|Switzerland
|7
|4
|3
|0
|11
|2
|9
|15
|3
|Northern Ireland
|7
|2
|2
|3
|6
|7
|-1
|8
|4
|Bulgaria
|7
|2
|2
|3
|6
|10
|-4
|8
|5
|Lithuania
|8
|1
|0
|7
|4
|19
|-15
|3
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Netherlands
|9
|6
|2
|1
|31
|8
|23
|20
|2
|Turkey
|9
|5
|3
|1
|25
|15
|10
|18
|3
|Norway
|9
|5
|3
|1
|15
|6
|9
|18
|4
|Montenegro
|9
|3
|3
|3
|13
|13
|0
|12
|5
|Latvia
|9
|1
|3
|5
|8
|13
|-5
|6
|6
|Gibraltar
|9
|0
|0
|9
|3
|40
|-37
|0
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Germany
|9
|8
|0
|1
|32
|3
|29
|24
|2
|North Macedonia
|9
|4
|3
|2
|20
|10
|10
|15
|3
|Romania
|9
|4
|2
|3
|11
|8
|3
|14
|4
|Armenia
|9
|3
|3
|3
|8
|16
|-8
|12
|5
|Iceland
|9
|2
|3
|4
|11
|15
|-4
|9
|6
|Liechtenstein
|9
|0
|1
|8
|2
|32
|-30
|1