World Cup Qualifying - European
GreeceGreece19:45KosovoKosovo
Venue: Athens Olympic Stadium

Greece v Kosovo

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Portugal75201641217
2Serbia7520168817
3Luxembourg7304815-79
4R. of Ireland71338806
5Azerbaijan8017518-131

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Spain7511145916
2Sweden7502125715
3Greece72327709
4Georgia8215612-67
5Kosovo7115414-104

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Italy74301321115
2Switzerland7430112915
3Northern Ireland722367-18
4Bulgaria7223610-48
5Lithuania8107419-153

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1France74301631315
2Finland7322108211
3Ukraine71609819
4Bos-Herze7142910-17
5Kazakhstan8035520-153

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Belgium76102451919
2Wales7421138514
3Czech Rep7322129311
4Estonia7115919-104
5Belarus8107724-173

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Denmark99003012927
2Scotland9621157820
3Israel94142019113
4Austria94141516-113
5Faroe Islands9117520-154
6Moldova9018426-221

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Netherlands96213182320
2Turkey953125151018
3Norway9531156918
4Montenegro93331313012
5Latvia9135813-56
6Gibraltar9009340-370

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Croatia107212141723
2Russia107121961322
3Slovakia103521710714
4Slovenia104241312114
5Cyprus10127421-175
6Malta10127930-215

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1England97202932623
2Poland96212992020
3Albania95041112-115
4Hungary94231712514
5Andorra9207823-156
6San Marino9009136-350

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Germany98013232924
2North Macedonia943220101015
3Romania9423118314
4Armenia9333816-812
5Iceland92341115-49
6Liechtenstein9018232-301
