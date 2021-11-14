Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Bertie Auld helped Celtic become the first British side to lift the European Cup

Bertie Auld, who played in the Celtic side that lifted the European Cup in 1967, has died at the age of 83.

Five months ago, it was announced he was suffering with dementia.

Best known for being one of Celtic's Lisbon Lions, Auld also won five league titles, three Scottish Cups and four League Cups at Parkhead.

The former midfielder spent four years with Birmingham City between two spells with the Glasgow club before finishing his playing days with Hibernian.

Capped three times for Scotland, he went on to twice manage Partick Thistle as well as Hibs, Hamilton Academical and Dumbarton.

"I don't think words can ever adequately describe what Bertie meant to the club and our supporters. He was a giant of a player, a giant of a man and quite simply Mr Celtic," said Parkhead chairman Ian Bankier external-link .

"He scaled the greatest of heights as a player with his talent but it is who he was as a man that made him so much more to us all.

"He enriched all our lives so greatly with his humour, his character and personality and for that we will forever be grateful."

Bertie Auld visits his old home in Panmure Street and shares memories of his childhood

As a player, he made 279 appearances for Celtic and was part of Jock Stein's side that made history as the first from Britain to win the European Cup with a 2-1 victory over Inter Milan before also losing the 1970 final to Feyenoord.

Auld made more than 100 league appearances with Birmingham, also helping the club reach the 1960-61 Inter-Cities Fairs Cup, where they lost to 4-2 to Roma.

As a manager, he twice won Scotland's second tier - with Thistle in 1976 and Hibs in 1981.