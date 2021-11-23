Crawley Town v Newport County

CrawleyCrawley Town19:45NewportNewport County
Line-ups
Crawley
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Morris
- 2Davies
- 15Francillette
- 5Craig
- 4Francomb
- 11Frost
- 8Powell
- 39Hessenthaler
- 14Tilley
- 10Nadesan
- 21Appiah
Substitutes
- 7Grego-Cox
- 9Nichols
- 12Battle
- 18Ferry
- 26Kowalczyk
- 30Bansal-McNulty
- 40Nna Noukeu
Newport
Formation 3-5-2
- 1Day
- 5J Clarke
- 8Dolan
- 28Demetriou
- 2Norman
- 18Azaz
- 4Upson
- 31Cooper
- 14Lewis
- 19Telford
- 22Ellison
Substitutes
- 3Haynes
- 10Baker-Richardson
- 12Fisher
- 16Abraham
- 17Bennett
- 24Cain
- 30Townsend
- Referee:
- Sam Allison
Match report to follow.