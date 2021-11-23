League Two
CrawleyCrawley Town19:45NewportNewport County
Venue: The People's Pension Stadium, England

Crawley Town v Newport County

Line-ups

Crawley

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Morris
  • 2Davies
  • 15Francillette
  • 5Craig
  • 4Francomb
  • 11Frost
  • 8Powell
  • 39Hessenthaler
  • 14Tilley
  • 10Nadesan
  • 21Appiah

Substitutes

  • 7Grego-Cox
  • 9Nichols
  • 12Battle
  • 18Ferry
  • 26Kowalczyk
  • 30Bansal-McNulty
  • 40Nna Noukeu

Newport

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Day
  • 5J Clarke
  • 8Dolan
  • 28Demetriou
  • 2Norman
  • 18Azaz
  • 4Upson
  • 31Cooper
  • 14Lewis
  • 19Telford
  • 22Ellison

Substitutes

  • 3Haynes
  • 10Baker-Richardson
  • 12Fisher
  • 16Abraham
  • 17Bennett
  • 24Cain
  • 30Townsend
Referee:
Sam Allison

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Forest Green16104230141634
2Exeter1788129171232
3Port Vale1785430191129
4Swindon168532416829
5Northampton178452214828
6Leyton Orient1769231151627
7Harrogate177553023726
8Newport177552821726
9Sutton United178272522326
10Bradford175842320323
11Tranmere176561313023
12Hartlepool177281925-623
13Rochdale175752121022
14Bristol Rovers176472126-522
15Walsall175662022-221
16Salford175571918120
17Mansfield175571922-320
18Crawley166281825-720
19Barrow174762021-119
20Colchester164571220-817
21Stevenage174581328-1517
22Oldham1743101526-1115
23Carlisle172781226-1413
24Scunthorpe172691333-2012
