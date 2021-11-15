Last updated on .From the section Football

Guernsey-born James Hamon has been with Truro City since leaving Exeter City in 2019

Truro City goalkeeper James Hamon saved two spot-kicks as the White Tigers beat Bognor Regis Town 4-2 on penalties to reach round two of the FA Trophy.

Striker Tyler Harvey's long-range effort gave Truro a 37th-minute lead, his ninth goal of the season.

Andrew Neal missed an excellent second-half chance to put Truro 2-0 up before Jordy Mongoy's 65th-minute equaliser sent the tie into a shootout.

Former Exeter keeper Hamon saved Town's last two penalties as they won through.

Will Dean, Euan Pollock, Shane White and Neal were all on target for Truro in the shootout.