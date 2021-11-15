Last updated on .From the section Rangers

Jermain Defoe (centre) joined Rangers' coaching staff over the summer

Jermain Defoe will help lead Rangers' men's first team while the club pursues a successor for manager Steven Gerrard.

The striker and coach, 39, along with Brian Gilmour, David McCallum and Colin Stewart will take charge on a temporary basis, the club have announced.

Former Feyenoord manager and ex-Rangers midfielder Giovanni van Bronckhorst held positive talks with the club about the manager's post over the weekend.

Frank Lampard, Rino Gattuso and Kjetil Knutsen are also linked with the job.