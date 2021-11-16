Last updated on .From the section Barnsley

Barnsley have appointed Sweden Under-21 boss Poya Asbaghi as their new head coach following the exit of Markus Schopp earlier in November.

The 36-year-old previously managed Dalkurd FF, Gefle IF and IFK Gothenburg before joining Sweden's youth set-up.

Asbaghi replaces Schopp, who was sacked after a run of one win from 15 league games and seven consecutive defeats.

"As we went through our recruitment process it was clear he will take us forward," CEO Khaled El-Ahmad said.

