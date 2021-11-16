The FA Cup - Replay
AltrinchamAltrincham19:45GatesheadGateshead
Venue: J. Davidson Stadium

Altrincham v Gateshead

Last updated on .From the section FA Cup

Match report to follow.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Tuesday 16th November 2021

  • Bristol RoversBristol Rovers19:00Oxford UtdOxford United
  • AltrinchamAltrincham19:45GatesheadGateshead
  • CambridgeCambridge United19:45NorthamptonNorthampton Town
  • CheltenhamCheltenham Town19:45GillinghamGillingham
  • ExeterExeter City19:45BradfordBradford City
  • Notts CountyNotts County19:45RochdaleRochdale
  • OldhamOldham Athletic19:45IpswichIpswich Town
  • PlymouthPlymouth Argyle19:45Sheff WedSheffield Wednesday
  • Solihull MoorsSolihull Moors19:45WiganWigan Athletic
  • StevenageStevenage19:45MK DonsMilton Keynes Dons
  • WycombeWycombe Wanderers19:45HartlepoolHartlepool United

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

The FA Cup

Also in Sport