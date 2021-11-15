Last updated on .From the section Celtic

Bertie Auld's "spirit will flow through Celtic forever", says manager Ange Postecoglou.

Postecoglou paid tribute to the former Celtic, Birmingham, Hibernian and Scotland midfielder after he died at the age of 83 on Sunday.

Auld was part of Jock Stein's side that won the European Cup in 1967 and had two spells with the Glasgow club.

"Big, special football clubs are built on major figures like Bertie," Postecoglou told the Celtic website.

"And, we should all forever be grateful to him for all he achieved and all he was."

Best known for being one of Celtic's heroes in Lisbon, Auld also won five league titles, three Scottish Cups and four League Cups at Parkhead.

The former midfielder spent four years with Birmingham City between two spells with the Glasgow club before finishing his playing days with Hibernian.

Capped three times for Scotland, he twice managed Partick Thistle as well as Hibs, Hamilton Academical and Dumbarton.

Former team-mate Jim Clark said Auld's "reassuring presence" gave him the springboard to be a Celtic success before a crunch European Cup quarter-final against Vojvodina on the way to their 1967 triumph.

"To say I was nervous is something of an understatement," said Craig.

"Just before the match, Bertie Auld suddenly appeared beside me as I was washing my hands in the bathroom and launched into a tirade, pointing out that I had no reason to be nervous, as I was holding my place in one of the best teams in Europe, all the boys in the side were right behind me and I had just to play my normal game.

"At the time, it was just the boost I needed and I was always grateful for his input.

"It was typical of Bertie, whose presence in the dressing room was always good for the team.

"As a player, he was very sharp over the first few yards and a fine passer of the ball, scoring more than a few important goals at vital times. Another strength was his confidence."