Reading v Sheffield United

ReadingReading20:00Sheff UtdSheffield United
Line-ups
Reading
Formation 4-1-4-1
- 22Southwood
- 17Yiadom
- 6Moore
- 24Dann
- 21Baba
- 15Drinkwater
- 28Laurent
- 10Swift
- 19Dele-Bashiru
- 14Ejaria
- 47Puscas
Substitutes
- 3Holmes
- 7Halilovic
- 9Carroll
- 16Tetek
- 30Azeez
- 33Cabral Barbosa
- 48Ashcroft
Sheff Utd
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 18Foderingham
- 6Basham
- 12Egan
- 22Davies
- 20Bogle
- 16Norwood
- 4Fleck
- 3Stevens
- 27Gibbs-White
- 7Brewster
- 17McGoldrick
Substitutes
- 8Berge
- 10Sharp
- 14Burke
- 15Freeman
- 21Verrips
- 23Osborn
- 24Hourihane
- Referee:
- Andy Davies
Match report to follow.