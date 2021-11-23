Championship
ReadingReading20:00Sheff UtdSheffield United
Venue: Select Car Leasing Stadium, England

Reading v Sheffield United

Last updated on .From the section Championship

Line-ups

Reading

Formation 4-1-4-1

  • 22Southwood
  • 17Yiadom
  • 6Moore
  • 24Dann
  • 21Baba
  • 15Drinkwater
  • 28Laurent
  • 10Swift
  • 19Dele-Bashiru
  • 14Ejaria
  • 47Puscas

Substitutes

  • 3Holmes
  • 7Halilovic
  • 9Carroll
  • 16Tetek
  • 30Azeez
  • 33Cabral Barbosa
  • 48Ashcroft

Sheff Utd

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 18Foderingham
  • 6Basham
  • 12Egan
  • 22Davies
  • 20Bogle
  • 16Norwood
  • 4Fleck
  • 3Stevens
  • 27Gibbs-White
  • 7Brewster
  • 17McGoldrick

Substitutes

  • 8Berge
  • 10Sharp
  • 14Burke
  • 15Freeman
  • 21Verrips
  • 23Osborn
  • 24Hourihane
Referee:
Andy Davies

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Fulham18132348153341
2Bournemouth18124233132040
3West Brom1895427161132
4Stoke189452419531
5Coventry189452521431
6QPR188553024629
7Huddersfield188462220228
8Blackburn187652927227
9Millwall186841818026
10Blackpool187562021-126
11Luton186662624224
12Swansea186662123-224
13Nottm Forest186572423123
14Middlesbrough186572020023
15Birmingham186481821-322
16Preston185671924-521
17Sheff Utd185582226-420
18Bristol City185582028-820
19Cardiff1853101932-1318
20Reading187292329-617
21Hull1843111322-915
22Peterborough1843111734-1715
23Barnsley1825111329-1611
24Derby184951618-20
View full Championship table

