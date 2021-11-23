Championship
Nottm ForestNottingham Forest19:45LutonLuton Town
Venue: The City Ground, England

Nottingham Forest v Luton Town

Last updated on .From the section Championship

Line-ups

Nottm Forest

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 30Samba
  • 2Spence
  • 4Worrall
  • 26McKenna
  • 8Colback
  • 21Ojeda
  • 37Garner
  • 23Lolley
  • 11Zinckernagel
  • 20Johnson
  • 33Taylor

Substitutes

  • 1Horvath
  • 3Figueiredo
  • 7Grabban
  • 10Carvalho
  • 13Bong
  • 17Mighten
  • 18Ribeiro Dias

Luton

Formation 5-3-2

  • 1Shea
  • 2Bree
  • 15Lockyer
  • 5Bradley
  • 4Naismith
  • 24Onyedinma
  • 22Campbell
  • 17Mpanzu
  • 23Lansbury
  • 26Muskwe
  • 11Adebayo

Substitutes

  • 6Rea
  • 7Cornick
  • 9Hylton
  • 18Clark
  • 21Isted
  • 29Bell
  • 35Jerome
Referee:
Jeremy Simpson

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Fulham18132348153341
2Bournemouth18124233132040
3West Brom1895427161132
4Stoke189452419531
5Coventry189452521431
6QPR188553024629
7Huddersfield188462220228
8Blackburn187652927227
9Millwall186841818026
10Blackpool187562021-126
11Luton186662624224
12Swansea186662123-224
13Nottm Forest186572423123
14Middlesbrough186572020023
15Birmingham186481821-322
16Preston185671924-521
17Sheff Utd185582226-420
18Bristol City185582028-820
19Cardiff1853101932-1318
20Reading187292329-617
21Hull1843111322-915
22Peterborough1843111734-1715
23Barnsley1825111329-1611
24Derby184951618-20
View full Championship table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport