Blackpool v West Bromwich Albion

BlackpoolBlackpool19:45West BromWest Bromwich Albion
Line-ups
Blackpool
Formation 4-4-2
- 32Grimshaw
- 4Lawrence-Gabriel
- 21Ekpiteta
- 3Husband
- 5James
- 11Bowler
- 8Wintle
- 12Dougall
- 10Anderson
- 14Madine
- 19Lavery
Substitutes
- 2Connolly
- 7Dale
- 9Yates
- 13Moore
- 22Hamilton
- 23Grétarsson
- 35Sterling
West Brom
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 1Johnstone
- 21Kipré
- 5Bartley
- 16Clarke
- 2Furlong
- 27Mowatt
- 14Molumby
- 3Townsend
- 11Diangana
- 18Grant
- 10Phillips
Substitutes
- 6Ajayi
- 7Robinson
- 17Hugill
- 20Reach
- 25Button
- 29Gardner-Hickman
- 41Fellows
- Referee:
- Jarred Gillett
Match report to appear here.