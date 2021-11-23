Championship
BlackpoolBlackpool19:45West BromWest Bromwich Albion
Venue: Bloomfield Road, England

Blackpool v West Bromwich Albion

Last updated on .From the section Championship

Line-ups

Blackpool

Formation 4-4-2

  • 32Grimshaw
  • 4Lawrence-Gabriel
  • 21Ekpiteta
  • 3Husband
  • 5James
  • 11Bowler
  • 8Wintle
  • 12Dougall
  • 10Anderson
  • 14Madine
  • 19Lavery

Substitutes

  • 2Connolly
  • 7Dale
  • 9Yates
  • 13Moore
  • 22Hamilton
  • 23Grétarsson
  • 35Sterling

West Brom

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 1Johnstone
  • 21Kipré
  • 5Bartley
  • 16Clarke
  • 2Furlong
  • 27Mowatt
  • 14Molumby
  • 3Townsend
  • 11Diangana
  • 18Grant
  • 10Phillips

Substitutes

  • 6Ajayi
  • 7Robinson
  • 17Hugill
  • 20Reach
  • 25Button
  • 29Gardner-Hickman
  • 41Fellows
Referee:
Jarred Gillett

Match report to appear here.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Fulham18132348153341
2Bournemouth18124233132040
3West Brom1895427161132
4Stoke189452419531
5Coventry189452521431
6QPR188553024629
7Huddersfield188462220228
8Blackburn187652927227
9Millwall186841818026
10Blackpool187562021-126
11Luton186662624224
12Swansea186662123-224
13Nottm Forest186572423123
14Middlesbrough186572020023
15Birmingham186481821-322
16Preston185671924-521
17Sheff Utd185582226-420
18Bristol City185582028-820
19Cardiff1853101932-1318
20Reading187292329-617
21Hull1843111322-915
22Peterborough1843111734-1715
23Barnsley1825111329-1611
24Derby184951618-20
View full Championship table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport