League One
Sheff WedSheffield Wednesday19:45MK DonsMilton Keynes Dons
Venue: Hillsborough

Sheffield Wednesday v Milton Keynes Dons

Last updated on .From the section League One

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Plymouth18106232171536
2Rotherham17104332131934
3Wigan16111430131734
4Wycombe1810442721634
5MK Dons1794432221031
6Sunderland1610152721631
7Sheff Wed187832418629
8Oxford Utd168442617928
9Portsmouth187562222026
10Ipswich186663427724
11Cheltenham176562228-623
12Charlton186482424022
13Bolton186482427-322
14Cambridge185762431-722
15Burton186481623-722
16Lincoln City175662020021
17Accrington176382232-1021
18Morecambe175392731-418
19Wimbledon164572126-517
20Gillingham183871624-817
21Shrewsbury1743101624-815
22Fleetwood163582729-214
23Doncaster1734101129-1813
24Crewe1826101431-1712
