League One
MorecambeMorecambe19:45CharltonCharlton Athletic
Venue: Mazuma Stadium

Morecambe v Charlton Athletic

Last updated on .From the section League One

Match report to follow.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Tuesday 23rd November 2021

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Plymouth18106232171536
2Rotherham17104332131934
3Wigan16111430131734
4Wycombe1810442721634
5MK Dons1794432221031
6Sunderland1610152721631
7Sheff Wed187832418629
8Oxford Utd168442617928
9Portsmouth187562222026
10Ipswich186663427724
11Cheltenham176562228-623
12Charlton186482424022
13Bolton186482427-322
14Cambridge185762431-722
15Burton186481623-722
16Lincoln City175662020021
17Accrington176382232-1021
18Morecambe175392731-418
19Wimbledon164572126-517
20Gillingham183871624-817
21Shrewsbury1743101624-815
22Fleetwood163582729-214
23Doncaster1734101129-1813
24Crewe1826101431-1712
View full League One table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC