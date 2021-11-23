League Two
RochdaleRochdale19:45StevenageStevenage
Venue: Crown Oil Arena, England

Rochdale v Stevenage

Line-ups

Rochdale

Formation 3-4-3

  • 1Lynch
  • 5Taylor
  • 6O'Connell
  • 12Dorsett
  • 2O'Keeffe
  • 7Dooley
  • 23Kelly
  • 13Keohane
  • 9Beesley
  • 19Andrews
  • 10Newby

Substitutes

  • 11Grant
  • 14Broadbent
  • 18Odoh
  • 20Cashman
  • 24Brierley
  • 33Coleman
  • 34Scanlon

Stevenage

Formation 4-4-2

  • 41Smith
  • 2Wildin
  • 15Vancooten
  • 5Cuthbert
  • 3Coker
  • 11Osborne
  • 24Marshall
  • 4Reeves
  • 22Melbourne
  • 7List
  • 20Reid

Substitutes

  • 1Anang
  • 9Norris
  • 12Carvalho Andrade
  • 17Daly
  • 19Read
  • 27Barry
  • 32Johnson
Referee:
Scott Oldham

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Forest Green16104230141634
2Exeter1788129171232
3Port Vale1785430191129
4Swindon168532416829
5Northampton178452214828
6Leyton Orient1769231151627
7Harrogate177553023726
8Newport177552821726
9Sutton United178272522326
10Bradford175842320323
11Tranmere176561313023
12Hartlepool177281925-623
13Rochdale175752121022
14Bristol Rovers176472126-522
15Walsall175662022-221
16Salford175571918120
17Mansfield175571922-320
18Crawley166281825-720
19Barrow174762021-119
20Colchester164571220-817
21Stevenage174581328-1517
22Oldham1743101526-1115
23Carlisle172781226-1413
24Scunthorpe172691333-2012
View full League Two table

