Rochdale v Stevenage

RochdaleRochdale19:45StevenageStevenage
Line-ups
Rochdale
Formation 3-4-3
- 1Lynch
- 5Taylor
- 6O'Connell
- 12Dorsett
- 2O'Keeffe
- 7Dooley
- 23Kelly
- 13Keohane
- 9Beesley
- 19Andrews
- 10Newby
Substitutes
- 11Grant
- 14Broadbent
- 18Odoh
- 20Cashman
- 24Brierley
- 33Coleman
- 34Scanlon
Stevenage
Formation 4-4-2
- 41Smith
- 2Wildin
- 15Vancooten
- 5Cuthbert
- 3Coker
- 11Osborne
- 24Marshall
- 4Reeves
- 22Melbourne
- 7List
- 20Reid
Substitutes
- 1Anang
- 9Norris
- 12Carvalho Andrade
- 17Daly
- 19Read
- 27Barry
- 32Johnson
- Referee:
- Scott Oldham
Match report to follow.