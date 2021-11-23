League Two
Sutton UnitedSutton United19:45MansfieldMansfield Town
Venue: VBS Community Stadium, England

Sutton United v Mansfield Town

Line-ups

Sutton United

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Bouzanis
  • 2Barden
  • 5Goodliffe
  • 6John
  • 24Milsom
  • 7Ajiboye
  • 15Eastmond
  • 29Smith
  • 19Korboa
  • 16Olaofe
  • 9Bugiel

Substitutes

  • 3Wyatt
  • 8Davis
  • 11Randall-Hurren
  • 13House
  • 14Dundas
  • 25Wilson
  • 26Bennett

Mansfield

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Bishop
  • 4Hewitt
  • 35O'Toole
  • 12Hawkins
  • 3McLaughlin
  • 10Maris
  • 8O Clarke
  • 7Charsley
  • 25Stirk
  • 16Quinn
  • 9Bowery

Substitutes

  • 6Rawson
  • 13Shelvey
  • 17Sinclair
  • 23Forrester
  • 26Law
  • 31Gale
  • 32Lapslie
Referee:
David Rock

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Forest Green16104230141634
2Exeter1788129171232
3Port Vale1785430191129
4Swindon168532416829
5Northampton178452214828
6Leyton Orient1769231151627
7Harrogate177553023726
8Newport177552821726
9Sutton United178272522326
10Bradford175842320323
11Tranmere176561313023
12Hartlepool177281925-623
13Rochdale175752121022
14Bristol Rovers176472126-522
15Walsall175662022-221
16Salford175571918120
17Mansfield175571922-320
18Crawley166281825-720
19Barrow174762021-119
20Colchester164571220-817
21Stevenage174581328-1517
22Oldham1743101526-1115
23Carlisle172781226-1413
24Scunthorpe172691333-2012
