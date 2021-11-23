Carlisle United v Harrogate Town

CarlisleCarlisle United19:45HarrogateHarrogate Town
Line-ups
Carlisle
Formation 4-3-3
- 33Howard
- 2Mellor
- 5McDonald
- 17Whelan
- 11Dickenson
- 4Devine
- 8Guy
- 27Gibson
- 30Young
- 14Abrahams
- 10Clough
Substitutes
- 6Toko Lema Dinzeyi
- 15Charters
- 16Feeney
- 19Mampala
- 21Simons
- 23Bell
- 25Fishburn
Harrogate
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Oxley
- 14Sheron
- 6Burrell
- 20Hall
- 3Page
- 7Thomson
- 16Pattison
- 4Falkingham
- 21Diamond
- 29Armstrong
- 18Muldoon
Substitutes
- 11Orsi
- 13Cracknell
- 17Kerry
- 24Ilesanmi
- 26Williams
- 30Power
- Referee:
- Seb Stockbridge
Match report to follow.