League Two
CarlisleCarlisle United19:45HarrogateHarrogate Town
Venue: Brunton Park, England

Carlisle United v Harrogate Town

Last updated on .From the section League Two

Line-ups

Carlisle

Formation 4-3-3

  • 33Howard
  • 2Mellor
  • 5McDonald
  • 17Whelan
  • 11Dickenson
  • 4Devine
  • 8Guy
  • 27Gibson
  • 30Young
  • 14Abrahams
  • 10Clough

Substitutes

  • 6Toko Lema Dinzeyi
  • 15Charters
  • 16Feeney
  • 19Mampala
  • 21Simons
  • 23Bell
  • 25Fishburn

Harrogate

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Oxley
  • 14Sheron
  • 6Burrell
  • 20Hall
  • 3Page
  • 7Thomson
  • 16Pattison
  • 4Falkingham
  • 21Diamond
  • 29Armstrong
  • 18Muldoon

Substitutes

  • 11Orsi
  • 13Cracknell
  • 17Kerry
  • 24Ilesanmi
  • 26Williams
  • 30Power
Referee:
Seb Stockbridge

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Forest Green16104230141634
2Exeter1788129171232
3Port Vale1785430191129
4Swindon168532416829
5Northampton178452214828
6Leyton Orient1769231151627
7Harrogate177553023726
8Newport177552821726
9Sutton United178272522326
10Bradford175842320323
11Tranmere176561313023
12Hartlepool177281925-623
13Rochdale175752121022
14Bristol Rovers176472126-522
15Walsall175662022-221
16Salford175571918120
17Mansfield175571922-320
18Crawley166281825-720
19Barrow174762021-119
20Colchester164571220-817
21Stevenage174581328-1517
22Oldham1743101526-1115
23Carlisle172781226-1413
24Scunthorpe172691333-2012
View full League Two table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC