Rangers moved five points clear of Celtic with victory in the most recent Old Firm derby

SWPL1: Partick Thistle v Rangers Venue: New Petershill Park, Springburn Date: Sunday, 21 November Kick-off: 13:00 GMT Coverage: Watch on the BBC Sport website & app

The first round of fixtures is done and dusted and all 10 teams in SWPL1 now know what they are up against as the 2021-22 season enters its middle third.

It's shaping up to be a three-way fight at the top, while two other teams are trying to stay in touch.

And none of the bottom five can consider themselves completely in or out of danger, with the basement team relegated automatically this season and the second-bottom side entering a play-off.

Here's how things stand...

Gleeson brings 'different perspective' to Glasgow

Defending champions Glasgow City and derby rivals Celtic and Rangers battled hard for the title last season before City and Celtic pulled away and took up the top two slots for entry into this term's Champions League.

Glasgow remain the team to beat after their 14th successive title and Sunday's match against Motherwell brings with it the intrigue of a new head coach.

Eileen Gleeson is now in charge of Glasgow City

Former Republic of Ireland assistant Eileen Gleeson will take charge of her first SWPL1 game after overseeing the weekend SWPL Cup semi-final win against Spartans. Her next task? Reclaim top spot.

Gleeson told Sportsound after Sunday's win: "Great to get started and of course great to get the win. I'm coming into a well-established team and organisation. I'm coming in with my own ideas. The players have been super receptive.

"I've changed a few things. It's not that everything has to be changed, it's just a different perspective and trying to add and enhance things that are already very well done."

Old Firm trade blows

Two derbies, two goals. That was how tight it was when Celtic and Rangers went head to head earlier this month.

First, Celtic triumphed in the SWPL Cup by a solitary strike and, one week on, Rangers emulated the away win in the league by the same scoreline.

That maintained Rangers' two-point advantage at the top of the table and opened a five-point gap over Celtic.

"There's a belief at the club, there's an absolute togetherness," manager Malky Thompson told RangersTV after the win. "It is one club - and you can see the girls definitely want to represent that badge and play for Rangers."

And Celtic boss Fran Alonso said: "Glasgow City are used to winning competitions every year. For us it's something new so hopefully we can start to win."

Motherwell close in on Hibs

Successive defeats have dented Hibernian's ambitions for the season, with their four-year hold on the SWPL Cup over after defat by Celtic in the semi-final and a loss to Glasgow City putting them 10 points off Rangers.

Long City's main domestic rivals, Hibs now have Motherwell breathing down their neck with three wins and a draw in their past five games. During this spell, the Edinburgh club have won two and lost three.

However, with Motherwell facing one of the toughest fixtures of the weekend against Glasgow City, Hibs have the chance to consolidate fourth place against Spartans.

Five-way fight at the bottom?

Three points separate Partick Thistle in sixth from bottom of the table Hamilton Academical. In between are Spartans, Aberdeen and Hearts.

Sunday's games look tough for the bottom five. Thistle host Rangers in the live BBC Scotland website match, Aberdeen are at Celtic, Spartans have that meeting with Hibs, and Hamilton have the chance to leapfrog visitors Hearts. Indeed, a win for Accies could move them up to fifth.

With the top three so dominant over the past year, it is likely to remain tight in the bottom half of the table.