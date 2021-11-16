Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Manchester United drew 2-2 with Manchester City the last time the two sides met in the WSL

Women's Super League managers expect more pressure due to the increased exposure of the game, says Manchester United boss Marc Skinner.

Skinner's side take on Manchester City in the League Cup this week, after their rivals suffered a third successive WSL home defeat on Sunday.

City's poor form this season - they have won just two of seven WSL games - has put pressure on boss Gareth Taylor.

"More people see it, more people have an opinion on it," said Skinner.

"We will all come under a lot more scrutiny as the game gets more professional and there's increased accountability."

The last meeting between the two sides in the WSL ended in a 2-2 draw but Skinner insists United need to prepare for a "reaction" from City.

They were beaten heavily by champions Chelsea in the league last weekend but City have two wins from two in the League Cup.

"When I spoke to Gareth Taylor before - at the last game - he seemed very relaxed," added Skinner.

"I think he understands when you're at a club like Manchester City you're expected to get the results that continue to push you in the direction you want to be.

"But I think he believes in what he does and the football they play so he will continue to fight with his team until he gets the best results out of them.

"We have to prepare well regardless of whatever space they're in."

Manchester United, who are winless in their last three WSL games, drew with Championship side Durham before winning the penalty shootout to pick up an extra point in their only League Cup fixture so far.

It is the second time they welcome City to Leigh Sports Village in just over a month (19:00 GMT kick-off).