Darren Ferguson has taken charge of Peterborough United in more than 500 matches

Peterborough United boss Darren Ferguson has agreed a new three-and-a-half-year deal to run until 2025.

The 49-year-old returned for his third spell as manager in January 2019, having previously been in charge from 2007 to 2009 and 2011 to 2015.

He led Posh to promotion from League One for the third time last season.

"I am an ambitious manager, and the owners are ambitious people. It was an easy decision to commit my future," Ferguson told the club website. external-link

"Right now, it is an exciting time. We are a Championship club, the aim is to build on that and try and become an established club at this level. I do feel the hardest year is the first year, we have to work as hard as we can to retain our status.

"There is a lot of growth and potential in this club. We have a new stadium on the horizon, the training ground is being developed, we have continued our philosophy of bringing in young players and trying to develop them and we have a good group here."

Peterborough sit 21st in the Championship, three points clear of the relegation places, and are away to Stoke City on Saturday following the international break.

Ferguson, the son of Manchester United legend Sir Alex, was manager of Preston North End and Doncaster Rovers in between his spells at London Road, now the Weston Homes Stadium.

"Stability, growth and improvement are key to the club on and off the pitch in the years to come," said Posh co-owner Darragh MacAnthony.

"There is no better manager in the game than our manager who embodies everything we believe in."