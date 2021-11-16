Last updated on .From the section Football

Gareth Barry retired from playing in August 2020

Gareth Barry has been charged with breaching FA ownership regulations over an alleged £800,000 investment in Swindon Town in 2013.

The former England midfielder, 40, has previously denied being an investor in the League Two club.

A High Court judgement involving former Robins chairman Lee Power first revealed the allegation in May 2020.

Barry has until 1 December to respond to two alleged breaches of regulations around working with intermediaries.

It was claimed in the High Court last year that Barry lent the money to his former agent Michael Standing to fund the acquisition of Swindon when he was playing for Manchester City.

According to the judge, Barry said "categorically" he was not an investor and did not have an agreement with Power.

Under FA regulations, agents are not allowed to own clubs because of potential conflicts of interest.

Power, who sold the Robins to Australian businessman Clem Morfuni in the summer, was charged with breaching FA regulations regarding the ownership and/or funding of the club in April.

Swindon Town, sports agency First Touch Pro Management, and Standing, who was also a company director, faced similar charges.

All of those parties also have until 1 December to provide a response to their charges.