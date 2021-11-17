Women's Champions League - Group C
Arsenal WomenArsenal Women3HB Køge WomenHB Køge Women0

Women's Champions League: Arsenal beat Koge 3-0 to edge closer to quarter-finals

Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Arsenal's Caitlin Foord scores against Koge
Arsenal's win against Koge was their third successive group-stage win in the Champions League

Arsenal moved to the brink of the Women's Champions League knockout stage after again overcoming a resilient Koge side.

The Gunners put eight goals past the Danish champions in two games in seven days and need only a point from their remaining two Group C matches to progress to the quarter-finals.

Caitlin Foord opened the scoring from close range before the break.

Late goals from Lotte Wubben-Moy and Vivianne Miedema sealed the victory.

More to follow.

Line-ups

Arsenal Women

Formation 4-3-3

  • 18Williams
  • 4Patten
  • 3Wubben-Moy
  • 5BeattieSubstituted forMaanumat 62'minutes
  • 15McCabeSubstituted forCatleyat 62'minutes
  • 10Little
  • 13Wälti
  • 8Nobbs
  • 14ParrisSubstituted forMiedemaat 62'minutes
  • 19Foord
  • 9Mead

Substitutes

  • 1Zinsberger
  • 7Catley
  • 11Miedema
  • 12Maanum
  • 16Maritz
  • 29Goldie
  • 33Houssein

HB Køge Women

Formation 5-4-1

  • 1Marckese
  • 44Færge
  • 4Svendsen
  • 8Pedersen
  • 22Obaze
  • 19Markvardsen
  • 10PokornySubstituted forKramerat 87'minutes
  • 11Jankovska
  • 14SajewichSubstituted forFitzgeraldat 79'minutes
  • 13Fløe
  • 7Carusa

Substitutes

  • 2Nielsen
  • 3Nowak
  • 5Romero
  • 6Fitzgerald
  • 9Hornemann
  • 12Walter
  • 15Ostenfeld
  • 16Andersen
  • 20Kramer
  • 21Wik
  • 24Adler
  • 30Sørensen
Referee:
Kateryna Monzul

Match Stats

Home TeamArsenal WomenAway TeamHB Køge Women
Possession
Home77%
Away23%
Shots
Home22
Away4
Shots on Target
Home10
Away2
Corners
Home14
Away1
Fouls
Home3
Away9

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Arsenal Women 3, HB Køge Women 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Arsenal Women 3, HB Køge Women 0.

  3. Post update

    Corner, Arsenal Women. Conceded by Emma Færge.

  4. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Vivianne Miedema (Arsenal Women) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is blocked. Assisted by Beth Mead with a cross.

  5. Post update

    Corner, Arsenal Women. Conceded by Laura Pedersen.

  6. Post update

    Vivianne Miedema (Arsenal Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Cecilie Fløe (HB Køge Women).

  8. Goal!

    Goal! Arsenal Women 3, HB Køge Women 0. Vivianne Miedema (Arsenal Women) left footed shot from the left side of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Stephanie Catley with a through ball.

  9. Substitution

    Substitution, HB Køge Women. Cornelia Kramer replaces Madalyn Pokorny.

  10. Post update

    Beth Mead (Arsenal Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Isabella Obaze (HB Køge Women).

  12. Post update

    Foul by Caitlin Foord (Arsenal Women).

  13. Post update

    Kaylan Marckese (HB Køge Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  14. Post update

    Corner, Arsenal Women. Conceded by Isabella Obaze.

  15. Goal!

    Goal! Arsenal Women 2, HB Køge Women 0. Lotte Wubben-Moy (Arsenal Women) header from very close range to the top left corner. Assisted by Beth Mead with a cross following a corner.

  16. Post update

    Corner, Arsenal Women. Conceded by Emma Færge.

  17. Post update

    Attempt missed. Jordan Nobbs (Arsenal Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Frida Maanum with a through ball.

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, HB Køge Women. Kelly Fitzgerald replaces Lauren Sajewich.

  19. Post update

    Corner, Arsenal Women. Conceded by Signe Markvardsen.

  20. Post update

    Attempt saved. Madalyn Pokorny (HB Køge Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

