Czech Republic v Estonia

Attempt missed. Matej Vydra (Czech Republic) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Michal Sadílek with a cross following a corner.
Line-ups
Czech Rep
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Vaclik
- 5Coufal
- 2Zima
- 4Brabec
- 17Novák
- 21KrálSubstituted forKuchtaat 60'minutes
- 15Sadílek
- 12MasopustBooked at 6minsSubstituted forKrmencikat 60'minutes
- 7Barak
- 8PesekSubstituted forSykoraat 28'minutes
- 20Vydra
Substitutes
- 3Panák
- 9Pavelka
- 10Kuchta
- 11Krmencik
- 13Mateju
- 14Havel
- 16Mandous
- 18Sykora
- 19Kopic
- 22Soucek
- 23Nguyen
Estonia
Formation 5-3-2
- 22Igonen
- 4PaskotsiBooked at 29mins
- 2Kuusk
- 16Tamm
- 18Mets
- 19SinyavskiySubstituted forOjamaaat 61'minutes
- 20Poom
- 5KreidaBooked at 44mins
- 14Vassiljev
- 15Sappinen
- 9SorgaSubstituted forAnierat 61'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Aksalu
- 3Pikk
- 6Lukka
- 7Puri
- 8Anier
- 10Zenjov
- 11Ojamaa
- 12Vallner
- 13Soomets
- 17Kirss
- 21Miller
- 23Teniste
- Referee:
- Orel Grinfeeld
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home62%
- Away38%
- Shots
- Home17
- Away11
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away1
- Corners
- Home6
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away7
Live Text
Corner, Czech Republic. Conceded by Henrik Ojamaa.
Corner, Estonia. Conceded by Antonin Barak.
Attempt missed. Markus Poom (Estonia) left footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left.
Attempt blocked. Rauno Sappinen (Estonia) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Maksim Paskotsi.
Jakub Brabec (Czech Republic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Henri Anier (Estonia).
Substitution, Estonia. Henrik Ojamaa replaces Vlasiy Sinyavskiy.
Substitution, Estonia. Henri Anier replaces Erik Sorga.
Substitution, Czech Republic. Michael Krmencik replaces Lukas Masopust.
Substitution, Czech Republic. Jan Kuchta replaces Alex Král.
Goal! Czech Republic 1, Estonia 0. Jakub Brabec (Czech Republic) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom right corner. Assisted by David Zima following a corner.
Corner, Czech Republic. Conceded by Matvei Igonen.
Attempt saved. Michal Sadílek (Czech Republic) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.
Attempt missed. Vladimir Coufal (Czech Republic) left footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Karol Mets (Estonia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Alex Král (Czech Republic).
Attempt blocked. Jan Sykora (Czech Republic) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Matej Vydra.
Attempt missed. Vladimir Coufal (Czech Republic) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.
Post update
Foul by Matej Vydra (Czech Republic).