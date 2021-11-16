World Cup Qualifying - European
Czech RepCzech Republic1EstoniaEstonia0

Czech Republic v Estonia

Last updated on .From the section Football

Line-ups

Czech Rep

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Vaclik
  • 5Coufal
  • 2Zima
  • 4Brabec
  • 17Novák
  • 21KrálSubstituted forKuchtaat 60'minutes
  • 15Sadílek
  • 12MasopustBooked at 6minsSubstituted forKrmencikat 60'minutes
  • 7Barak
  • 8PesekSubstituted forSykoraat 28'minutes
  • 20Vydra

Substitutes

  • 3Panák
  • 9Pavelka
  • 10Kuchta
  • 11Krmencik
  • 13Mateju
  • 14Havel
  • 16Mandous
  • 18Sykora
  • 19Kopic
  • 22Soucek
  • 23Nguyen

Estonia

Formation 5-3-2

  • 22Igonen
  • 4PaskotsiBooked at 29mins
  • 2Kuusk
  • 16Tamm
  • 18Mets
  • 19SinyavskiySubstituted forOjamaaat 61'minutes
  • 20Poom
  • 5KreidaBooked at 44mins
  • 14Vassiljev
  • 15Sappinen
  • 9SorgaSubstituted forAnierat 61'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Aksalu
  • 3Pikk
  • 6Lukka
  • 7Puri
  • 8Anier
  • 10Zenjov
  • 11Ojamaa
  • 12Vallner
  • 13Soomets
  • 17Kirss
  • 21Miller
  • 23Teniste
Referee:
Orel Grinfeeld

Match Stats

Home TeamCzech RepAway TeamEstonia
Possession
Home62%
Away38%
Shots
Home17
Away11
Shots on Target
Home5
Away1
Corners
Home6
Away2
Fouls
Home7
Away7

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Attempt missed. Matej Vydra (Czech Republic) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Michal Sadílek with a cross following a corner.

  2. Post update

    Corner, Czech Republic. Conceded by Henrik Ojamaa.

  3. Post update

    Corner, Estonia. Conceded by Antonin Barak.

  4. Post update

    Attempt missed. Markus Poom (Estonia) left footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left.

  5. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Rauno Sappinen (Estonia) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Maksim Paskotsi.

  6. Post update

    Jakub Brabec (Czech Republic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Henri Anier (Estonia).

  8. Substitution

    Substitution, Estonia. Henrik Ojamaa replaces Vlasiy Sinyavskiy.

  9. Substitution

    Substitution, Estonia. Henri Anier replaces Erik Sorga.

  10. Substitution

    Substitution, Czech Republic. Michael Krmencik replaces Lukas Masopust.

  11. Substitution

    Substitution, Czech Republic. Jan Kuchta replaces Alex Král.

  12. Goal!

    Goal! Czech Republic 1, Estonia 0. Jakub Brabec (Czech Republic) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom right corner. Assisted by David Zima following a corner.

  13. Post update

    Corner, Czech Republic. Conceded by Matvei Igonen.

  14. Post update

    Attempt saved. Michal Sadílek (Czech Republic) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.

  15. Post update

    Attempt missed. Vladimir Coufal (Czech Republic) left footed shot from outside the box is too high.

  16. Post update

    Karol Mets (Estonia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Alex Král (Czech Republic).

  18. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Jan Sykora (Czech Republic) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Matej Vydra.

  19. Post update

    Attempt missed. Vladimir Coufal (Czech Republic) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Matej Vydra (Czech Republic).

Page 1 of 4
Navigate to the last page

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Serbia8620189920
2Portugal85211761117
3R. of Ireland823311839
4Luxembourg8305818-109
5Azerbaijan8017518-131

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Spain86111551019
2Sweden8503126615
3Greece824288010
4Georgia8215612-67
5Kosovo8125515-105

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Switzerland85301521318
2Italy84401321116
3Northern Ireland823367-19
4Bulgaria8224614-88
5Lithuania8107419-153

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1France85301731418
2Ukraine8260108212
3Finland8323109111
4Bos-Herze8143911-27
5Kazakhstan8035520-153

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Belgium86202561920
2Wales8431149515
3Czech Rep8422139414
4Estonia8116920-114
5Belarus8107724-173

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Denmark109013032727
2Scotland107211771023
3Israel105142321216
4Austria105141917216
5Faroe Islands10118723-164
6Moldova10019530-251

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Netherlands106313182321
2Turkey1063127161121
3Norway10541156919
4Montenegro103341415-112
5Latvia102351014-49
6Gibraltar100010442-380

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Croatia107212141723
2Russia107121961322
3Slovakia103521710714
4Slovenia104241312114
5Cyprus10127421-175
6Malta10127930-215

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1England108203933626
2Poland1062230111920
3Albania106041212018
4Hungary105231913617
5Andorra10208824-166
6San Marino100010146-450

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Germany109013643227
2North Macedonia1053223111218
3Romania10523138517
4Armenia10334920-1112
5Iceland102351218-69
6Liechtenstein10019234-321
View full World Cup Qualifying - European tables

Top Stories