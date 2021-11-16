World Cup Qualifying - European
Bos-HerzeBosnia-Herzegovina0UkraineUkraine1

Bosnia-Herzegovina v Ukraine

Last updated on .From the section Football

Line-ups

Bos-Herze

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Vasilj
  • 16Ahmedhodzic
  • 19Kovacevic
  • 3Hadzikadunic
  • 4Susic
  • 20Stevanovic
  • 10GojakSubstituted forCimirotat 64'minutes
  • 21PrcicSubstituted forKrunicat 64'minutes
  • 18HadziahmetovicSubstituted forNalicat 71'minutes
  • 23DemirovicBooked at 65mins
  • 7MenaloSubstituted forPrevljakat 71'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Civic
  • 5Jovicic
  • 6Sanicanin
  • 8Krunic
  • 9Prevljak
  • 11Kodro
  • 12Sehic
  • 13Cimirot
  • 14Ziljkic
  • 15Cipetic
  • 17Nalic
  • 22Piric

Ukraine

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Bushchan
  • 18Tymchyk
  • 13ZabarnyiBooked at 65mins
  • 22Matvienko
  • 2SobolSubstituted forShaparenkoat 64'minutes
  • 8Malinovskyi
  • 6Stepanenko
  • 17Zinchenko
  • 7Yarmolenko
  • 9Yaremchuk
  • 15Tsygankov

Substitutes

  • 3Kacharaba
  • 4Kryvtsov
  • 5Sydorchuk
  • 10Shaparenko
  • 11Zubkov
  • 12Pyatov
  • 14Buyalskyi
  • 16Dovbyk
  • 19Harmash
  • 20Kovalenko
  • 21Karavaev
  • 23Riznyk
Referee:
Antonio Miguel Mateu Lahoz

Match Stats

Home TeamBos-HerzeAway TeamUkraine
Possession
Home38%
Away62%
Shots
Home6
Away11
Shots on Target
Home2
Away2
Corners
Home3
Away1
Fouls
Home7
Away2

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Attempt saved. Anel Ahmedhodzic (Bosnia and Herzegovina) right footed shot from very close range is saved in the bottom left corner.

  2. Post update

    Corner, Bosnia and Herzegovina. Conceded by Oleksandr Tymchyk.

  3. Post update

    Ruslan Malinovskyi (Ukraine) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Smail Prevljak (Bosnia and Herzegovina).

  5. Substitution

    Substitution, Bosnia and Herzegovina. Adi Nalic replaces Amir Hadziahmetovic.

  6. Substitution

    Substitution, Bosnia and Herzegovina. Smail Prevljak replaces Luka Menalo.

  7. Post update

    Offside, Bosnia and Herzegovina. Dennis Hadzikadunic tries a through ball, but Anel Ahmedhodzic is caught offside.

  8. Post update

    Offside, Bosnia and Herzegovina. Adnan Kovacevic tries a through ball, but Luka Menalo is caught offside.

  9. Post update

    Offside, Ukraine. Heorhii Bushchan tries a through ball, but Roman Yaremchuk is caught offside.

  10. Booking

    Ermedin Demirovic (Bosnia and Herzegovina) is shown the yellow card.

  11. Booking

    Illia Zabarnyi (Ukraine) is shown the yellow card.

  12. Substitution

    Substitution, Bosnia and Herzegovina. Rade Krunic replaces Sanjin Prcic.

  13. Substitution

    Substitution, Ukraine. Mykola Shaparenko replaces Eduard Sobol.

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, Bosnia and Herzegovina. Gojko Cimirot replaces Amer Gojak.

  15. Post update

    Attempt missed. Ruslan Malinovskyi (Ukraine) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Taras Stepanenko.

  16. Goal!

    Goal! Bosnia and Herzegovina 0, Ukraine 1. Oleksandr Zinchenko (Ukraine) right footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal.

  17. Post update

    Corner, Ukraine. Conceded by Anel Ahmedhodzic.

  18. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Roman Yaremchuk (Ukraine) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ruslan Malinovskyi with a through ball.

  19. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Ermedin Demirovic (Bosnia and Herzegovina) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Amir Hadziahmetovic.

  20. Post update

    Illia Zabarnyi (Ukraine) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

