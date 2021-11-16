Bosnia-Herzegovina v Ukraine

Attempt saved. Anel Ahmedhodzic (Bosnia and Herzegovina) right footed shot from very close range is saved in the bottom left corner.
Line-ups
Bos-Herze
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Vasilj
- 16Ahmedhodzic
- 19Kovacevic
- 3Hadzikadunic
- 4Susic
- 20Stevanovic
- 10GojakSubstituted forCimirotat 64'minutes
- 21PrcicSubstituted forKrunicat 64'minutes
- 18HadziahmetovicSubstituted forNalicat 71'minutes
- 23DemirovicBooked at 65mins
- 7MenaloSubstituted forPrevljakat 71'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Civic
- 5Jovicic
- 6Sanicanin
- 8Krunic
- 9Prevljak
- 11Kodro
- 12Sehic
- 13Cimirot
- 14Ziljkic
- 15Cipetic
- 17Nalic
- 22Piric
Ukraine
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Bushchan
- 18Tymchyk
- 13ZabarnyiBooked at 65mins
- 22Matvienko
- 2SobolSubstituted forShaparenkoat 64'minutes
- 8Malinovskyi
- 6Stepanenko
- 17Zinchenko
- 7Yarmolenko
- 9Yaremchuk
- 15Tsygankov
Substitutes
- 3Kacharaba
- 4Kryvtsov
- 5Sydorchuk
- 10Shaparenko
- 11Zubkov
- 12Pyatov
- 14Buyalskyi
- 16Dovbyk
- 19Harmash
- 20Kovalenko
- 21Karavaev
- 23Riznyk
- Referee:
- Antonio Miguel Mateu Lahoz
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home38%
- Away62%
- Shots
- Home6
- Away11
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away2
- Corners
- Home3
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away2
Live Text
Post update
Post update
Corner, Bosnia and Herzegovina. Conceded by Oleksandr Tymchyk.
Post update
Ruslan Malinovskyi (Ukraine) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Smail Prevljak (Bosnia and Herzegovina).
Substitution
Substitution, Bosnia and Herzegovina. Adi Nalic replaces Amir Hadziahmetovic.
Substitution
Substitution, Bosnia and Herzegovina. Smail Prevljak replaces Luka Menalo.
Post update
Offside, Bosnia and Herzegovina. Dennis Hadzikadunic tries a through ball, but Anel Ahmedhodzic is caught offside.
Post update
Offside, Bosnia and Herzegovina. Adnan Kovacevic tries a through ball, but Luka Menalo is caught offside.
Post update
Offside, Ukraine. Heorhii Bushchan tries a through ball, but Roman Yaremchuk is caught offside.
Booking
Ermedin Demirovic (Bosnia and Herzegovina) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
Illia Zabarnyi (Ukraine) is shown the yellow card.
Substitution
Substitution, Bosnia and Herzegovina. Rade Krunic replaces Sanjin Prcic.
Substitution
Substitution, Ukraine. Mykola Shaparenko replaces Eduard Sobol.
Substitution
Substitution, Bosnia and Herzegovina. Gojko Cimirot replaces Amer Gojak.
Post update
Attempt missed. Ruslan Malinovskyi (Ukraine) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Taras Stepanenko.
Goal!
Goal! Bosnia and Herzegovina 0, Ukraine 1. Oleksandr Zinchenko (Ukraine) right footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal.
Post update
Corner, Ukraine. Conceded by Anel Ahmedhodzic.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Roman Yaremchuk (Ukraine) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ruslan Malinovskyi with a through ball.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Ermedin Demirovic (Bosnia and Herzegovina) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Amir Hadziahmetovic.
Post update
Illia Zabarnyi (Ukraine) wins a free kick in the defensive half.