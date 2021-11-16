World Cup Qualifying - European
GibraltarGibraltar1LatviaLatvia2

Gibraltar v Latvia

Last updated on .From the section Football

Line-ups

Gibraltar

Formation 5-3-2

  • 23Coleing
  • 4Sergeant
  • 6Wiseman
  • 14Chipolina
  • 16Mouelhi
  • 20Britto
  • 22TorrillaBooked at 28mins
  • 5AnnesleySubstituted forRonanat 68'minutesBooked at 70mins
  • 11Valarino
  • 19De BarrSubstituted forCasciaroat 45'minutes
  • 10Walker

Substitutes

  • 1Goldwin
  • 2Jolley
  • 3Bosio
  • 7Casciaro
  • 8Badr Hassan
  • 9Styche
  • 12Morgan
  • 13Banda
  • 15Barnett
  • 17Ronan
  • 18Vinet
  • 21Coombes

Latvia

Formation 4-4-2

  • 12Ozols
  • 11Savalnieks
  • 5Cernomordijs
  • 4Dubra
  • 13Jurkovskis
  • 16JaunzemsSubstituted forKamessat 45'minutesBooked at 66mins
  • 18Tarasovs
  • 9KigursSubstituted forKrollisat 69'minutes
  • 14Ciganiks
  • 22Gutkovskis
  • 20UldrikisBooked at 46minsSubstituted forKarklinsat 69'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Zviedris
  • 2Sorokins
  • 3Oss
  • 7Kamess
  • 10Varslavans
  • 15Fjodorovs
  • 17Zjuzins
  • 19Krollis
  • 21Karklins
  • 23Matrevics
Referee:
Espen Eskås

Match Stats

Home TeamGibraltarAway TeamLatvia
Possession
Home39%
Away61%
Shots
Home8
Away7
Shots on Target
Home3
Away4
Corners
Home0
Away3
Fouls
Home8
Away12

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Foul by Raimonds Krollis (Latvia).

  2. Post update

    Roy Chipolina (Gibraltar) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  3. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Vladislavs Gutkovskis (Latvia) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Vladimirs Kamess.

  4. Booking

    Kian Ronan (Gibraltar) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  5. Post update

    Vladislavs Gutkovskis (Latvia) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Kian Ronan (Gibraltar).

  7. Substitution

    Substitution, Latvia. Raimonds Krollis replaces Martins Kigurs.

  8. Substitution

    Substitution, Latvia. Kriss Karklins replaces Roberts Uldrikis.

  9. Substitution

    Substitution, Gibraltar. Kian Ronan replaces Louie Annesley.

  10. Booking

    Vladimirs Kamess (Latvia) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Vladimirs Kamess (Latvia).

  12. Post update

    Julian Valarino (Gibraltar) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  13. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Liam Walker (Gibraltar) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  14. Post update

    Roberts Uldrikis (Latvia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Graeme Torrilla (Gibraltar).

  16. Post update

    Attempt saved. Roy Chipolina (Gibraltar) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Julian Valarino.

  17. Goal!

    Goal! Gibraltar 1, Latvia 2. Roberts Uldrikis (Latvia) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Kaspars Dubra following a corner.

  18. Post update

    Corner, Latvia. Conceded by Ethan Britto.

  19. Post update

    Attempt missed. Vladislavs Gutkovskis (Latvia) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Roberts Savalnieks with a cross.

  20. Post update

    Igors Tarasovs (Latvia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Page 1 of 4
Navigate to the last page

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Serbia8620189920
2Portugal85211761117
3R. of Ireland823311839
4Luxembourg8305818-109
5Azerbaijan8017518-131

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Spain86111551019
2Sweden8503126615
3Greece824288010
4Georgia8215612-67
5Kosovo8125515-105

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Switzerland85301521318
2Italy84401321116
3Northern Ireland823367-19
4Bulgaria8224614-88
5Lithuania8107419-153

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1France85301731418
2Ukraine8260108212
3Finland8323109111
4Bos-Herze8143911-27
5Kazakhstan8035520-153

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Belgium86202561920
2Wales8431149515
3Czech Rep8422139414
4Estonia8116920-114
5Belarus8107724-173

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Denmark109013032727
2Scotland107211771023
3Israel105142321216
4Austria105141917216
5Faroe Islands10118723-164
6Moldova10019530-251

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Netherlands106313182321
2Turkey1063127161121
3Norway10541156919
4Montenegro103341415-112
5Latvia102351014-49
6Gibraltar100010442-380

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Croatia107212141723
2Russia107121961322
3Slovakia103521710714
4Slovenia104241312114
5Cyprus10127421-175
6Malta10127930-215

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1England108203933626
2Poland1062230111920
3Albania106041212018
4Hungary105231913617
5Andorra10208824-166
6San Marino100010146-450

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Germany109013643227
2North Macedonia1053223111218
3Romania10523138517
4Armenia10334920-1112
5Iceland102351218-69
6Liechtenstein10019234-321
View full World Cup Qualifying - European tables

Top Stories