Gibraltar v Latvia

Foul by Raimonds Krollis (Latvia).
Line-ups
Gibraltar
Formation 5-3-2
- 23Coleing
- 4Sergeant
- 6Wiseman
- 14Chipolina
- 16Mouelhi
- 20Britto
- 22TorrillaBooked at 28mins
- 5AnnesleySubstituted forRonanat 68'minutesBooked at 70mins
- 11Valarino
- 19De BarrSubstituted forCasciaroat 45'minutes
- 10Walker
Substitutes
- 1Goldwin
- 2Jolley
- 3Bosio
- 7Casciaro
- 8Badr Hassan
- 9Styche
- 12Morgan
- 13Banda
- 15Barnett
- 17Ronan
- 18Vinet
- 21Coombes
Latvia
Formation 4-4-2
- 12Ozols
- 11Savalnieks
- 5Cernomordijs
- 4Dubra
- 13Jurkovskis
- 16JaunzemsSubstituted forKamessat 45'minutesBooked at 66mins
- 18Tarasovs
- 9KigursSubstituted forKrollisat 69'minutes
- 14Ciganiks
- 22Gutkovskis
- 20UldrikisBooked at 46minsSubstituted forKarklinsat 69'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Zviedris
- 2Sorokins
- 3Oss
- 7Kamess
- 10Varslavans
- 15Fjodorovs
- 17Zjuzins
- 19Krollis
- 21Karklins
- 23Matrevics
- Referee:
- Espen Eskås
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home39%
- Away61%
- Shots
- Home8
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away4
- Corners
- Home0
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away12
Live Text
Roy Chipolina (Gibraltar) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Vladislavs Gutkovskis (Latvia) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Vladimirs Kamess.
Booking
Kian Ronan (Gibraltar) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Vladislavs Gutkovskis (Latvia) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Kian Ronan (Gibraltar).
Substitution
Substitution, Latvia. Raimonds Krollis replaces Martins Kigurs.
Substitution
Substitution, Latvia. Kriss Karklins replaces Roberts Uldrikis.
Substitution
Substitution, Gibraltar. Kian Ronan replaces Louie Annesley.
Booking
Vladimirs Kamess (Latvia) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Vladimirs Kamess (Latvia).
Julian Valarino (Gibraltar) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt blocked. Liam Walker (Gibraltar) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Roberts Uldrikis (Latvia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Graeme Torrilla (Gibraltar).
Attempt saved. Roy Chipolina (Gibraltar) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Julian Valarino.
Goal!
Goal! Gibraltar 1, Latvia 2. Roberts Uldrikis (Latvia) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Kaspars Dubra following a corner.
Corner, Latvia. Conceded by Ethan Britto.
Attempt missed. Vladislavs Gutkovskis (Latvia) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Roberts Savalnieks with a cross.
Igors Tarasovs (Latvia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.