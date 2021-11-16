Montenegro v Turkey

Attempt missed. Marko Jankovic (Montenegro) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Sead Haksabanovic.
Line-ups
Montenegro
Formation 5-4-1
- 12Sarkic
- 7Vesovic
- 5Vujacic
- 15Savic
- 6Tomasevic
- 3Radunovic
- 16Jovovic
- 17Haksabanovic
- 9Jankovic
- 20Osmajic
- 11Beqiraj
Substitutes
- 1Mijatovic
- 2Dreskovic
- 4Vukcevic
- 8Bozovic
- 13Agovic
- 14Vujnovic
- 18Mirkovic
- 19Raickovic
- 21Vukotic
- 22Simic
Turkey
Formation 4-4-2
- 23Çakir
- 2Zeki Çelik
- 3Demiral
- 4Söyüncü
- 18Erkin
- 20Ömür
- 5ÖzdemirSubstituted forKökcüat 45'minutes
- 10Calhanoglu
- 7Aktürkoglu
- 17Yilmaz
- 21Dervisoglu
Substitutes
- 1Bolat
- 6Cigerci
- 8Kutlu
- 9Karaman
- 11Dursun
- 12Destanoglu
- 13Yilmaz
- 14Antalyali
- 15Yilmaz
- 16Sari
- 19Kökcü
- 22Ayhan
- Referee:
- Daniel Siebert
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home28%
- Away72%
- Shots
- Home9
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away5
- Corners
- Home2
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home2
- Away4
Live Text
Attempt missed. Igor Vujacic (Montenegro) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right following a corner.
Corner, Montenegro. Conceded by Merih Demiral.
Attempt blocked. Fatos Beqiraj (Montenegro) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
Foul by Orkun Kökcü (Turkey).
Post update
Marko Jankovic (Montenegro) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Second Half
Second Half begins Montenegro 1, Turkey 1.
Substitution
Substitution, Turkey. Orkun Kökcü replaces Berat Özdemir.
Half Time
First Half ends, Montenegro 1, Turkey 1.
Attempt missed. Milutin Osmajic (Montenegro) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right.
Attempt saved. Burak Yilmaz (Turkey) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Hakan Calhanoglu with a through ball.
Attempt saved. Çaglar Söyüncü (Turkey) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Halil Dervisoglu.
Corner, Turkey. Conceded by Stefan Savic.
Attempt missed. Zarko Tomasevic (Montenegro) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Sead Haksabanovic with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Montenegro. Conceded by Ugurcan Çakir.
Attempt saved. Milutin Osmajic (Montenegro) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Sead Haksabanovic with a through ball.
Corner, Turkey. Conceded by Stefan Savic.
Çaglar Söyüncü (Turkey) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Milutin Osmajic (Montenegro).
Attempt saved. Burak Yilmaz (Turkey) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Halil Dervisoglu.