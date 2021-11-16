World Cup Qualifying - European
MontenegroMontenegro1TurkeyTurkey1

Montenegro v Turkey

Last updated on .From the section Football

Line-ups

Montenegro

Formation 5-4-1

  • 12Sarkic
  • 7Vesovic
  • 5Vujacic
  • 15Savic
  • 6Tomasevic
  • 3Radunovic
  • 16Jovovic
  • 17Haksabanovic
  • 9Jankovic
  • 20Osmajic
  • 11Beqiraj

Substitutes

  • 1Mijatovic
  • 2Dreskovic
  • 4Vukcevic
  • 8Bozovic
  • 13Agovic
  • 14Vujnovic
  • 18Mirkovic
  • 19Raickovic
  • 21Vukotic
  • 22Simic

Turkey

Formation 4-4-2

  • 23Çakir
  • 2Zeki Çelik
  • 3Demiral
  • 4Söyüncü
  • 18Erkin
  • 20Ömür
  • 5ÖzdemirSubstituted forKökcüat 45'minutes
  • 10Calhanoglu
  • 7Aktürkoglu
  • 17Yilmaz
  • 21Dervisoglu

Substitutes

  • 1Bolat
  • 6Cigerci
  • 8Kutlu
  • 9Karaman
  • 11Dursun
  • 12Destanoglu
  • 13Yilmaz
  • 14Antalyali
  • 15Yilmaz
  • 16Sari
  • 19Kökcü
  • 22Ayhan
Referee:
Daniel Siebert

Match Stats

Home TeamMontenegroAway TeamTurkey
Possession
Home28%
Away72%
Shots
Home9
Away9
Shots on Target
Home2
Away5
Corners
Home2
Away3
Fouls
Home2
Away4

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Attempt missed. Marko Jankovic (Montenegro) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Sead Haksabanovic.

  2. Post update

    Attempt missed. Igor Vujacic (Montenegro) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right following a corner.

  3. Post update

    Corner, Montenegro. Conceded by Merih Demiral.

  4. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Fatos Beqiraj (Montenegro) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Orkun Kökcü (Turkey).

  6. Post update

    Marko Jankovic (Montenegro) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  7. Second Half

    Second Half begins Montenegro 1, Turkey 1.

  8. Substitution

    Substitution, Turkey. Orkun Kökcü replaces Berat Özdemir.

  9. Half Time

    First Half ends, Montenegro 1, Turkey 1.

  10. Post update

    Attempt missed. Milutin Osmajic (Montenegro) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right.

  11. Post update

    Attempt saved. Burak Yilmaz (Turkey) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Hakan Calhanoglu with a through ball.

  12. Post update

    Attempt saved. Çaglar Söyüncü (Turkey) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Halil Dervisoglu.

  13. Post update

    Corner, Turkey. Conceded by Stefan Savic.

  14. Post update

    Attempt missed. Zarko Tomasevic (Montenegro) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Sead Haksabanovic with a cross following a corner.

  15. Post update

    Corner, Montenegro. Conceded by Ugurcan Çakir.

  16. Post update

    Attempt saved. Milutin Osmajic (Montenegro) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Sead Haksabanovic with a through ball.

  17. Post update

    Corner, Turkey. Conceded by Stefan Savic.

  18. Post update

    Çaglar Söyüncü (Turkey) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Milutin Osmajic (Montenegro).

  20. Post update

    Attempt saved. Burak Yilmaz (Turkey) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Halil Dervisoglu.

Page 1 of 2
Navigate to the last page

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Serbia8620189920
2Portugal85211761117
3R. of Ireland823311839
4Luxembourg8305818-109
5Azerbaijan8017518-131

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Spain86111551019
2Sweden8503126615
3Greece824288010
4Georgia8215612-67
5Kosovo8125515-105

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Switzerland85301521318
2Italy84401321116
3Northern Ireland823367-19
4Bulgaria8224614-88
5Lithuania8107419-153

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1France84401631316
2Finland8332108212
3Ukraine817098110
4Bos-Herze8152910-18
5Kazakhstan8035520-153

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Belgium86202561920
2Wales8431149515
3Czech Rep8332129312
4Estonia8125919-105
5Belarus8107724-173

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Denmark109013032727
2Scotland107211771023
3Israel105142321216
4Austria105141917216
5Faroe Islands10118723-164
6Moldova10019530-251

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Netherlands106313182321
2Turkey1054126161019
3Norway10541156919
4Montenegro103431414013
5Latvia10145914-57
6Gibraltar10019441-371

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Croatia107212141723
2Russia107121961322
3Slovakia103521710714
4Slovenia104241312114
5Cyprus10127421-175
6Malta10127930-215

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1England108203933626
2Poland1062230111920
3Albania106041212018
4Hungary105231913617
5Andorra10208824-166
6San Marino100010146-450

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Germany109013643227
2North Macedonia1053223111218
3Romania10523138517
4Armenia10334920-1112
5Iceland102351218-69
6Liechtenstein10019234-321
View full World Cup Qualifying - European tables

Top Stories