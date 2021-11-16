Last updated on .From the section Irish

Paul Heatley (left) opened the scoring for Crusaders

Crusaders closed the gap on a posse of clubs chasing Irish Premiership leaders Cliftonville with a 2-0 win at Carrick Rangers.

Second-half goals from Paul Heatley and Ben Kennedy secured three points for the north Belfast side at Taylors Avenue.

It was Stephen Baxter's side's third win in four league games since an enforced break last month due to Covid protocols.

The Crues remain sixth in the table.

However, they move to within five points of second-placed Larne with the Seaview side having two games in hand.

Crusaders bossed the early stages with Johnny McMurray dragging a left-foot shot wide after being put clean through, while Ben Kennedy's shot warmed the palms of Aaron Hogg.

Carrick's first opening came when a free kick was only half-cleared by the Crusaders defence as far as in-rushing full-back Kurtis Forsythe, whose fizzing effort went wide of relived keeper Jonny Tuffey's post.

The home side spurned a glorious opening on 30 minutes when Crusaders defender Jarlath O'Rourke lost possession deep inside his own half. Jordan Gibson played a superbly weighted through ball to put David Cushley clear on his favoured left foot but the experienced frontman's finish was too casual and he ended up scooping his shot wide of Tuffey's near post.

Cushley attempted to atone for that miss with a trademark long-range effort which had Tuffey scrambling across his goal to turn away.

Cushley missed a golden chance to open the scoring for Carrick in the first half

Crusaders had the first real chance of the second period as Ben Kennedy's free kick was pushed out to Heatley, who went down under a challenge from Jim Ervin but referee Tony Clarke remained unmoved.

The visitors went in front on 69 minutes when Aidan Wilson's long ball forward from defence was flicked on by Adam Lecky, releasing Paul Heatley on the left hand side of the penalty area and he held off Jim Ervin to slot past Hogg.

The visitors doubled their advantage on 75 minutes when Kennedy won an aerial challenge and then quickly recovered his footing to loft a neat finish over the advancing Hogg.

Crusaders almost added a third late on when substitute Ross Clarke's low shot was scrambled around the post by Hogg.