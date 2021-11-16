Last updated on .From the section Welsh

Jess Fishlock has won 119 capos for Wales since making her debut in 2006

Wales and OL Reign midfielder Jess Fishlock has been named the National Women's Soccer League's (NWSL) Most Valuable Player.

Fishlock, Wales' most capped footballer, scored five goals and added four assists in 24 appearances during the season.

It is the 34-year-old's first individual NWSL award since joining the league in 2013.

"I think that's just a compliment of what she's always brought to this team," OL Reign head coach Laura Harvey said.

"The journey that she's been on to get to this point has been phenomenal. I'm glad that she's getting some recognition that she deserves."