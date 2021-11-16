Jess Fishlock: Wales international wins NWSL MVP award
Wales and OL Reign midfielder Jess Fishlock has been named the National Women's Soccer League's (NWSL) Most Valuable Player.
Fishlock, Wales' most capped footballer, scored five goals and added four assists in 24 appearances during the season.
It is the 34-year-old's first individual NWSL award since joining the league in 2013.
"I think that's just a compliment of what she's always brought to this team," OL Reign head coach Laura Harvey said.
"The journey that she's been on to get to this point has been phenomenal. I'm glad that she's getting some recognition that she deserves."