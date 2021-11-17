Last updated on .From the section Premier League

The Premier League says the process of finding a successor to Gary Hoffman (left) will begin immediately

Premier League chairman Gary Hoffman will step down from his role at the end of January 2022.

The 61-year-old has been in the post since April 2020.

The move follows a backlash from clubs relating to Newcastle United's takeover by a Saudi Arabian-based consortium.

"It has been a privilege to lead the Premier League through the last two seasons - when the spirit of English football has been more important than ever," said Hoffman.

"I have decided the time is right for me to stand aside to allow new leadership to steer the league through its next exciting phase."

Clubs complained to the Premier League in October after it cleared the takeover of Newcastle, with frustration over how the buyers passed the owners' and directors' test.

There are numerous human rights issues linked to Saudi Arabia, while Amnesty International has since called for the ownership test to be changed.

Hoffman took over as Premier League chairman after Claudia Arney served as acting chair following Richard Scudamore's departure in 2018.

The Premier League said it "is grateful to Gary for his committed service".

It added: "He has led the League during the most challenging period in its history and leaves it in a stronger position than ever.

"The process of appointing a new chair will begin immediately."