Tyler Harvey has scored five goals in his past five league appearances for Truro City

Truro City dropped to 12th place in Southern League Premier South after a 1-1 draw with Swindon Supermarine.

Tyler Harvey gave the White Tigers a great start as he headed in Will Dean's cross after six minutes for his 10th goal of the season.

Harvey hit the bar soon after as Truro failed to take their chances.

The visitors capitalised three minutes after the break when Kieran Phillips lobbed goalkeeper James Hamon before Truro missed chances to win the game.