Josh Key came on at the start of extra time for Exeter City and was the club's sixth change

The Football Association is investigating whether Exeter City used too many substitutes during their FA Cup win over Bradford City on Tuesday.

The Grecians, who went on to win the game 3-0 in extra time, changed five players during the goalless 90 minutes.

They then brought on Josh Key for Sam Nombe at the start of extra time.

Under FA Cup rules this season clubs can bring on five players during a game, including extra time, with a sixth allowed for a concussion.

"A review is due to take place following last night's FA Cup game between Exeter City and Bradford City at St James Park," Exeter City said in a statement.

"The matter will be considered by an FA committee and is in reference to the number of substitutions allowed during the match.

"Both clubs will be asked for their comments, along with the referee and fourth official. The matter will be referred to an FA committee who will decide on what course of action to take."

Playing an ineligible player can lead a club to forfeiting a game with the FA's Professional Game Board set to decide on any punishment.

The rules also state "where the club satisfies the Professional Game Board that the club (or any of its officers) did not know and could not reasonably have known, even had it made every reasonable enquiry (with the exercise of the utmost caution), that the player was ineligible, the club shall not be removed from the competition but may still be subject to any other penalty (e.g. fine, ordered to replay the match)."