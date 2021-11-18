Bolton Wanderers boss Ian Evatt says their stunning FA Cup first-round replay defeat by non-league Stockport County was the worst they have played during his time with the club.

Evatt's side had led 3-1 but the hosts fought back to force extra time before going on to win 5-3.

"They deserved it, credit to them," Evatt told BBC Radio Manchester.

"These things hurt. The night, the occasion, the fact it's on national TV. We've let everybody down."

He continued: "We've had some low points during my time but I would say that is the worst we've played during my spell at the club. It is not acceptable."

Bolton went into the replay after Stockport had fought back to draw 2-2 at the University of Bolton Stadium in the initial tie early in November, but Evatt's side had also beaten Crewe on Friday in their most recent game before Wednesday's short trip to Edgeley Park.

That win against Crewe was Bolton's first in the league since the beginning of October.

Asked by BBC Radio Manchester whether his players had let him and the club down, Evatt said: "I'm their leader so I'm included in that. It's not about me. It's about us all letting the club down.

"We've had a wonderful weekend and a great win on Friday and today that's left a bitter taste. We haven't got time to sulk, we haven't got time to worry and overthink, we just need to be better. And that starts on Saturday with a very tough away fixture."

'A big win for the supporters'

At the end of a memorable tie, Stockport boss Dave Challinor was realistic about where the result will be framed within the context of their season.

Challinor recently joined from Hartlepool just before the first tie away at Bolton and returned to the club having played for the Hatters as a centre-half between 2002 and 2004.

"Unfortunately the prize at the end [of beating Bolton] is not as big. Promotions and winning leagues are the games with real jeopardy where ultimately you get a trophy at the end of it," he told BBC Radio Manchester.

"We've not won anything but we've got through to the next round after a really tough game but hopefully a big win for us is what the supporters get for that."