Zander Clark was recalled to the Scotland squad for the matches with Moldova and Denmark

St Johnstone are "hopeful" that goalkeeper Zander Clark will sign a new contract, says manager Callum Davidson.

Clark, who is a free agent next summer, is reportedly being tracked by several clubs after a string of fine displays.

The uncapped 29-year-old received his first Scotland call up in August and was also being selected for this month's game with Moldova and Denmark.

"We know there is going to be interest and we've put the best offer we can to him," Davidson said.

"Zander knows what I think of him and sometimes it isn't about money, it is about other situations.

"I am hopeful Zander will sign but I know there will be other teams interested. When you are successful it sometimes has a knock-on negative effect that way, but I am glad I have people looking at my players rather than nobody interested at all."

Clark and his St Johnstone team-mates will again be in the spotlight on Saturday when they play Celtic at Hampden in the semi finals of the League Cup.

Having won the competition, as well as the Scottish Cup, last season, the Perth side are looking to continue their remarkable recent record in knockout tournaments, and Davidson is confident his players can rise to the occasion.

"You are in the semi-final of a cup, yes Celtic are firm favourites, and so they should be, but we've got nothing to lose and have won trophies at that stadium so you go there and try to win the game.

'If Celtic win, everybody says 'that is what is expected' but if we win, it is another phenomenal achievement."

Davidson admits to "cursing at the television" as he watched forward Glenn Middleton limp off for Scotland's under-21 side during their Tannadice defeat by Belgium on Tuesday.

The on-loan Rangers player is set to miss out at Hampden with a hamstring injury, while fellow attacker Stevie May faces several weeks out with a knee problem.