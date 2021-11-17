Last updated on .From the section Hibernian

Long-serving Hibs defender Lewis Stevenson has added another 18 months to his terms at Easter Road

Lewis Stevenson hopes to play his entire career at Hibernian after extending his contract until 2023.

The 33-year-old defender has made more than 500 appearances since his debut in September 2005.

Despite playing second fiddle to left-back Josh Doig for much of the past two seasons, Stevenson explained that it was a "no-brainer" to stay on.

"I still think I've got a lot to give on and off the pitch. I want to continue having success," he said.

Stevenson was a League Cup winner in 2007 and lifted the Scottish Cup in 2016.

Only three players - Pat Stanton (617), Arthur Duncan (626) and Gordon Smith (636) - have made more Hibs appearances than his 519.

He added: "I never imagined I'd make this many appearances for Hibs, but I'm now at the stage where I'm looking at the quality of my performances rather than the quantity.

"I still feel really good, as good as I ever have, and for the games I do play, I want to do my best.

"I would love to play my whole career at Hibs."