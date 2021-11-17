Last updated on .From the section Dundee Utd

Dundee United have signed Ghana under-20 midfielder Mathew Cudjoe subject to international clearance.

The 18-year-old arrives from Young Apostles in his homeland, having previously trained with Bayern Munich.

Cudjoe helped Ghana win the Under-20 African Cup of Nations in March, playing in all six tournament games.

"He is a young and exciting talent that we can't wait to watch develop further," said United's sporting director Tony Asghar.

"As a club we are continuously aiming to attract talented players - both in our local area, in markets we are well established in and in those that have been less explored.

"We have proven we are a club that knows how to develop and give opportunities to young players.

"Mathew is a player we can have high hopes for and we believe we can give him the platform to hone his talent and hopefully have a very strong career.

"Through opportunities created by the rules surrounding Brexit - we have looked at different markets we can look to gain a foothold.

"It has been a great experience working with the leaders at Young Apostles FC to conclude this deal."