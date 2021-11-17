The FA Women's League Cup
Man Utd WomenManchester United Women2Man City WomenManchester City Women1

Man Utd 2-1 Man City in Women's Continental League Cup

Batlle celebrates scoring
Ona Batlle's winner saw Manchester United come back from 1-0 down

Under-pressure Manchester City boss Gareth Taylor suffered another setback as his side lost 2-1 to local rivals Manchester United in the Women's Continental League Cup.

Ona Batlle's late winner, after Vicky Losada's opener for City and Ivana Fuso's equaliser, comes amid a run of just one victory in their last six Women's Super League games for Taylor's side, including Sunday's 4-0 loss to Chelsea.

City stay top of Group B, having played one more game than second-placed United, while Leicester went third by beating Durham 2-0 for their first win of the season in all competitions.

Women's Championship leaders Liverpool moved top of Group A with a 2-1 win over Blackburn, and Sheffield United went second after overcoming Aston Villa by the same scoreline.

In Group C, Tottenham trounced Watford 11-0 to make it two wins from two in the competition.

There were also victories for Reading, West Ham, Charlton, Bristol City and London City Lionesses.

Wednesday 17th November 2021

  • Man Utd WomenManchester United Women2Man City WomenManchester City Women1
  • Liverpool WomenLiverpool Women2Blackburn LadiesBlackburn Ladies1
  • Durham WomenDurham Women1Leicester City WomenLeicester City Women2
  • Brighton WomenBrighton & Hove Albion Women0London City LionessesLondon City Lionesses1
  • Aston Villa WomenAston Villa Women1Sheffield United WomenSheffield United Women2
  • Charlton Athletic WomenCharlton Athletic Women3Coventry United LadiesCoventry United Ladies1
  • Watford WomenWatford Women0Tottenham WomenTottenham Hotspur Women11
  • Bristol City WomenBristol City Women3Lewes WomenLewes Women1
  • B'ham City WomenBirmingham City Women0West Ham WomenWest Ham United Women4
  • Crystal Palace WomenCrystal Palace Women1Reading WomenReading Women3

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Liverpool Women31203217
2Sheffield United Women31203215
3Sunderland Ladies21103215
4Aston Villa Women201123-11
5Blackburn Ladies200224-20

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man City Women32019366
2Man Utd Women21104315
3Leicester City Women210134-13
4Everton Women210146-23
5Durham Women301237-41

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Tottenham Women2200120126
2Coventry United Ladies21014313
3Charlton Athletic Women21013213
4Watford Women2002014-140

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bristol City Women22004136
2Reading Women21013213
3Crystal Palace Women201124-22
4Lewes Women201124-21

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1West Ham Women22005056
2Brighton Women21011103
3London City Lionesses21011103
4B'ham City Women200205-50
