Ona Batlle's winner saw Manchester United come back from 1-0 down

Under-pressure Manchester City boss Gareth Taylor suffered another setback as his side lost 2-1 to local rivals Manchester United in the Women's Continental League Cup.

Ona Batlle's late winner, after Vicky Losada's opener for City and Ivana Fuso's equaliser, comes amid a run of just one victory in their last six Women's Super League games for Taylor's side, including Sunday's 4-0 loss to Chelsea.

City stay top of Group B, having played one more game than second-placed United, while Leicester went third by beating Durham 2-0 for their first win of the season in all competitions.

Women's Championship leaders Liverpool moved top of Group A with a 2-1 win over Blackburn, and Sheffield United went second after overcoming Aston Villa by the same scoreline.

In Group C, Tottenham trounced Watford 11-0 to make it two wins from two in the competition.

There were also victories for Reading, West Ham, Charlton, Bristol City and London City Lionesses.