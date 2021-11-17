Scottish Gossip: Giovanni van Bronckhorst, Rangers, Hibernian, Celtic, St Johnstone
Scottish
Giovanni van Bronckhorst is on the verge of being named Rangers manager. (Sun)
The Dutchman, 46, is close to an agreement in principle with Rangers. (Sky Sports)
The Ibrox club are confident of concluding a deal with Van Bronckhorst on Thursday. (Guardian)
An announcement of Van Bronckhorst's appointment as Rangers boss is expected by Friday. (Mail)
Guangzhou City say their manager Jean-Paul van Gastel will not be joining Rangers as assistant manager. (Sun)
The managerial transition at Rangers gives Hibernian an excellent chance of winning Sunday's Scottish League Cup semi-final between the sides, says former Easter Road player David Farrell. (Record)
Lewis Stevenson, 33, wants to finish his career with Hibernian after signing s new one-year deal. (Sun)
Stiliyan Petrov says his former club Celtic need to seize the chance of a big shift in the Scottish Premiership title race afforded by Rangers changing manager midway through the campaign. (Record)
Celtic chairman Ian Bankier says Nick Walsh refereeing Saturday's Scottish League Cup semi-final with St Johnstone is "a source of deep concern" following his performance in the recent league meeting of the two sides. (Sun)
St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson backs Eetu Vertainen to make an impact at Hampden amid a striker shortage at the Perth club. (Scotsman - subscription required)
Davidson is confident goalkeeper Zander Clark will sign a new St Johnstone deal. (Express)
United States cap Miguel Ibarra says Aberdeen striker Christian Ramirez must be on his country's radar. (Press and Journal - subscription required)