Matt Loaring's 300th appearance for Guernsey FC was the highlight of a difficult night for the Green Lions

Guernsey FC boss Tony Vance says a 3-0 loss to Isthmian League South Central leaders Bracknell Town shows a gulf in resources between the two clubs.

Ex-Maidenhead United and Barnet striker Dave Tarpey scored all three goals.

His first came after seven minutes and he added a deflected second shortly after the break and a late third.

"They're a class side, they've got a significant budget, they pay a lot of money, the striker's an ex-pro and you can see that," Vance told BBC Guernsey.

"Little old Guernsey, we kept going as best we could, but the resources are massively different from them to us."

The island side remain 16th in the division with eight points from seven games - six of which have been at home.

Bracknell are five points clear at the top of the table, having played a game more than second-placed Uxbridge.

"They're one of the best sides I think we've come up against," added Vance.

"I knew they were good, but it's all about scoring goals and you can have all the possession in the world, you can keep jabbing and keep trying to get on top of the other team - and of course they were doing that - but we were holding on.

"The first goal was a mis-kick that went in, and then the second goal (took) a massive deflection, but I'm not going to shy away from the fact that they were well on top.

"It's the first time we haven't scored and we had a couple of half chances, but ultimately they managed to control us as well."