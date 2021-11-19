Scottish Premiership team news, stats & selectors

It's a reduced Scottish Premiership card on Saturday due to the League Cup semi-finals taking place over the weekend.

And the top two's absence from league action affords Hearts, Dundee United and Motherwell the chance to gain ground.

Meanwhile, Aberdeen and St Mirren are targeting a return to the top six and Livingston are making up for lost time after their last match was postponed.

We have you covered for all the team news and stats. Don't forget to choose the preferred XI for your team.

Dundee United v Aberdeen (Saturday, 15:00 GMT)

Dundee United defender Charlie Mulgrew is confident of being fit following a groin strain picked up against Hearts before the international break as the fourth-top side host an Aberdeen side three places and six points behind.

On-loan Manchester United midfielder Dylan Levitt is still a doubt with a knock, while striker Marc McNulty remains out.

Aberdeen welcome back forward Connor McLennan after several weeks on the sidelines but are without suspended Scotland midfielder Lewis Ferguson.

Defenders Calvin Ramsay, Declan Gallagher, Jack MacKenzie, Mikey Devlin and Andy Considine remain absent through injury along with winger Matty Kennedy.

Dundee United defender Charlie Mulgrew: "It has been a good week. We got a couple of boys back from international duty and we have been preparing all week for Aberdeen."

Aberdeen manager Stephen Glass: "We felt we were building momentum. Obviously it got stopped a little bit against Motherwell, but it's important that we get back on track and start getting points on the board."

Did you know? Dundee United and Aberdeen have taken an equal amount of points from the past four meetings of the sides - five.

Pick your Dundee United XI Choose your starting XI. It's up to you how to approach it - you could go for the team you WANT the manager to pick or the one you THINK he will.



















Select formation Confirm team

Pick your Aberdeen XI Choose your starting XI. It's up to you how to approach it - you could go for the team you WANT the manager to pick or the one you THINK he will.



















Select formation Confirm team

Motherwell v Heart of Midlothian

Fifth-placed Motherwell are without striker Kevin van Veen through suspension, but Scotland right-back Stephen O'Donnell returns from his ban.

Midfielder Mark O'Hara and centre-half Juhani Ojala will be assessed as they look to overcome minor issues, while on-loan winger Jordan Roberts is unable to play against his parent club.

Hearts, who can can go second above Celtic and within three points of leaders Rangers with the Old Firm clubs in League Cup semi-final action, have a fully fit squad.

Striker Liam Boyce is fit again after missing three games with a calf injury, while right-back Michael Smith is also back in training and versatile Andy Halliday will return from suspension.

Motherwell manager Graham Alexander: "We try to use the international break wisely and productively. So we have worked on a few things with the players, because the last result was excellent, but we know there is a lot of work still to be done and we don't want to come off that."

Hearts midfielder Cammy Devlin: "Just to know we have had a week off and sold 3,500 tickets or whatever, away games usually feel like home games and they are extra noisy. It's something us players get so excited for."

Did you know? Motherwell have won their past two home league meetings with Hearts, who have only failed to score in one of their latest 13 league matches against the Steelmen.

Pick your Motherwell XI Choose your starting XI. It's up to you how to approach it - you could go for the team you WANT the manager to pick or the one you THINK he will.



















Select formation Confirm team

Pick your Heart of Midlothian XI Choose your starting XI. It's up to you how to approach it - you could go for the team you WANT the manager to pick or the one you THINK he will.



















Select formation Confirm team

St Mirren v Livingston

St Mirren full-back Matt Millar could be back in contention after missing the goalless draw away to St Johnstone before the international break with a calf problem.

Midfielder Ethan Erhahon, who was an unused substitute in Perth, has had time to allow the lingering effects of his hamstring issue to clear up.

Livingston left-back James Penrice and midfielder Craig Sibbald returned to training in the middle of the week for the side whose last game was postponed because of Hibernian's Covid-19 outbreak.

But striker Ben Williamson and defender Ayo Obileye are suspended, while on-loan Liverpool left-back Adam Lewis remains sidelined along with Norwich City goalkeeper Daniel Barden, who is undergoing cancer treatment.

St Mirren defender Marcus Fraser: "Livingston always like to get in your face and make things difficult. I think they are on a decent wee run themselves, but we're at home and need to stamp our authority on the game. The last two months we've started to play really good football and score a lot of goals, which is obviously important."

Livingston manager David Martindale: "I try and take every game in isolation, but momentum is key and you lose a wee bit of momentum with the three-week break. The good thing is everyone else has had two weeks."

Did you know? St Mirren are unbeaten in four league meetings with Livingston, but David Martindale's side did win last season's League Cup semi-final between the two sides.

Pick your St Mirren XI Choose your starting XI. It's up to you how to approach it - you could go for the team you WANT the manager to pick or the one you THINK he will.



















Select formation Confirm team