Cymru Premier round-up

JD Cymru Premier

Friday, 19 November

Bala Town v Flint Town United; 19:45 GMT: Second-placed Flint are unbeaten in six games, with their last defeat the reverse fixture at Cae-y-Castell in October. Colin Caton's Bala, in sixth spot, have not won in six games and are eight points behind the Silkmen.

Cardiff Met v Aberystwyth Town; 19:45 GMT: Cardiff Met have not won in four games, a run which includes three successive defeats, and they are 10th in the table, two points above their 11th-placed opponents. Aberystwyth secured a notable win in their last game with victory over previously unbeaten league leaders The New Saints. Emlyn Lewis scored the only goal in Cardiff Met's win at Park Avenue in September.

The New Saints v Newtown; 19:45 GMT: Saints lost for the first time in the league last time out, falling to a 1-0 defeat at Aberystwyth, but Anthony Limbrick's side go into this game six points clear. Newtown are third in the table, although they lost 4-1 at home to Saints in August's reverse fixture.

Saturday, 20 November

Barry Town United v Cefn Druids; 14:30 GMT: Winless Druids are still bottom of the table but they gained a creditable point in their last game, a 1-1 draw against second-placed Flint. Barry, who won 4-1 at The Rock in August, are unbeaten in four games.

Connah's Quay Nomads v Penybont; 14:30 GMT: Champions Connah's Quay Nomads have rediscovered their form and Craig Harrison's side are unbeaten in four games, including three straight wins, while Penybont have won four out of their last five games. The sides drew 1-1 at Penybont earlier in the season with Nomads' Byron Harrison levelling after Lewis Harling opened the scoring.

Haverfordwest County v Caernarfon Town; 14:30 GMT: Caernarfon beat County 2-0 on the opening weekend of the season at The Oval but Huw Griffiths' side are outside the top six after just one win in five games, while County have lost only one of their last four games.