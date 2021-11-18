Last updated on .From the section Port Vale

Port Vale striker James Wilson will be out for several weeks because of a broken bone in his foot.

The 25-year-old has scored seven goals this season, including a hat-trick in their 5-1 FA Cup win over Accrington.

He suffered the injury in the 64th minute of Saturday's League Two draw against Bradford and had to go off.

"It's going to mean a substantial period out, which is disappointing for us," Vale manager Darrell Clarke told BBC Radio Stoke.

"He's devastated but that's football - nothing you can do about contact injuries."

Vale are second in League Two, two points behind leaders Forest Green, ahead of Saturday's away game against next-to-bottom Oldham Athletic.