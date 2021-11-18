James Wilson: Port Vale striker out for several weeks with broken bone in his foot
Last updated on .From the section Port Vale
Port Vale striker James Wilson will be out for several weeks because of a broken bone in his foot.
The 25-year-old has scored seven goals this season, including a hat-trick in their 5-1 FA Cup win over Accrington.
He suffered the injury in the 64th minute of Saturday's League Two draw against Bradford and had to go off.
"It's going to mean a substantial period out, which is disappointing for us," Vale manager Darrell Clarke told BBC Radio Stoke.
"He's devastated but that's football - nothing you can do about contact injuries."
Vale are second in League Two, two points behind leaders Forest Green, ahead of Saturday's away game against next-to-bottom Oldham Athletic.