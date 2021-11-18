Watch: 'John Souttar can be the story of the night' - Scotland head coach Steve Clarke

Robbie Neilson has urged the Hearts board not to be priced out of retaining Scotland defender John Souttar when his contract ends next summer.

The 25-year-old scored his country's opener in Monday's 2-0 win against Denmark.

Blackburn Rovers and Stoke City are among the English clubs have been linked with Souttar in January.

"Obviously, I would like to keep this guy but it depends where we go financially," said Neilson.

"I would love to keep him because he is a top person and also a very good footballer. We need to speak to [owner] Ann [Budge] and the board. We are working away in the background with a number of players."

Injuries severely restricted Souttar's participation over the past two seasons but he has featured 15 times at club level this term, scoring three times.

"A lot of teams know about John," said Neilson. "What's key for John is playing consistently week in week out, which we are giving him that opportunity to do here and hopefully we can continue to do that.

"It's been a tough few years for John but for him the consistency of fitness is the key. Starting out at a young age, coming through and looking if he was really going to kick on and then all of a sudden a couple of years of difficulty."