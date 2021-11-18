Last updated on .From the section Wales

Joe Morrell will miss Wales' play-off semi final in March 2022

Wales boss Robert Page is backing moves to have yellow cards wiped clean before the World Cup play-offs.

Under Fifa rules, bookings collected in qualifying matches still apply in the March 2022 knock-out games.

Scotland manager Steve Clarke has called for changes to the regulations.

Page "fully" supports Clarke's stance, saying: "I see it especially from Scotland's point of view because they had six teams in the group and had more games to play."

He added: "It is what it is, but if we can influence a change, we absolutely will."

As things stand, Wales will be without Joe Morrell for their home semi-final after the Portsmouth midfielder collected a second caution in the 1-1 draw against Belgium, on Tuesday.

But seven other Wales players - Aaron Ramsey, Joe Allen, Kieffer Moore, Harry Wilson, James Lawrence, Chris Gunter and Sorba Thomas - are on one booking.

Page himself picked up a yellow card in the goalless home draw against Estonia. So he would face a touchline ban if he was cautioned in the play-off semi-final and Wales made their way through to a final.

Wales know the cost of tournament cautions, with Ramsey and Ben Davies having missed their Euro 2016 semi-final defeat by Portugal through suspension as a result of two yellow cards.

That rule was changed before Euro 2020 when single cautions from matches expired after the quarter finals.

Page added: "It's frustrating. In Euro 2016 you had influential players missing the most important stage of that competition. They have addressed that one.

"In a couple of years, they might do it. Whether or not we have the power or clout to do it and ask for change now and be listened to, I'm not sure."