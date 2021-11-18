Last updated on .From the section Football

Former Liverpool chief executive Rick Parry was appointed EFL chairman in September 2019

English Football League chairman Rick Parry says he is happy to hold talks over the potential introduction of a new independent regulator for football.

There have been calls for change in English football after recent issues with financing, ownership and the abandoned European Super League.

Speaking in August, Parry said calls for a regulator, championed by Gary Neville among others, were "knee-jerk".

"Redistribution and regulation are inseparable," he said on Thursday.

"We are therefore very happy to engage in a constructive debate about the scope of regulation required and how our work can dovetail with that of the proposed regulator.

"Without additional regulation I fear that any extra money will be frittered away and without extra money, the additional regulation simply won't work, as the majority of clubs will simply be insolvent."

The negative reaction to the European Super League - proposed and then quickly dropped by some of Europe's top clubs in April - has sparked a huge debate about how football is run.

The government has announced a fan-led review and independent regulation is set for a parliamentary debate.

Parry has written to the MP Tracey Crouch, who has been leading the fan-led review, saying the review and calls for a regulator need to be linked.

Speaking in June, former Manchester United and England defender Neville said independent regulation of football is "essential".