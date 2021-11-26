West Bromwich Albion v Nottingham Forest

West BromWest Bromwich Albion20:00Nottm ForestNottingham Forest
Match report will appear here.
Last updated on .From the section Championship
Match report will appear here.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Fulham
|19
|13
|3
|3
|48
|15
|33
|42
|2
|Bournemouth
|19
|12
|5
|2
|34
|14
|20
|41
|3
|West Brom
|19
|9
|6
|4
|27
|16
|11
|33
|4
|QPR
|19
|9
|5
|5
|31
|24
|7
|32
|5
|Coventry
|19
|9
|5
|5
|25
|21
|4
|32
|6
|Stoke
|19
|9
|4
|6
|24
|20
|4
|31
|7
|Blackburn
|19
|8
|6
|5
|33
|27
|6
|30
|8
|Huddersfield
|19
|8
|4
|7
|22
|21
|1
|28
|9
|Swansea
|19
|7
|6
|6
|23
|23
|0
|27
|10
|Millwall
|19
|6
|9
|4
|19
|19
|0
|27
|11
|Blackpool
|19
|7
|6
|6
|20
|21
|-1
|27
|12
|Luton
|19
|6
|7
|6
|26
|24
|2
|25
|13
|Nottm Forest
|19
|6
|6
|7
|24
|23
|1
|24
|14
|Preston
|19
|6
|6
|7
|21
|25
|-4
|24
|15
|Middlesbrough
|19
|6
|5
|8
|21
|22
|-1
|23
|16
|Sheff Utd
|19
|6
|5
|8
|23
|26
|-3
|23
|17
|Birmingham
|19
|6
|5
|8
|18
|21
|-3
|23
|18
|Bristol City
|19
|6
|5
|8
|21
|28
|-7
|23
|19
|Hull
|19
|5
|3
|11
|14
|22
|-8
|18
|20
|Cardiff
|19
|5
|3
|11
|19
|33
|-14
|18
|21
|Reading
|19
|7
|2
|10
|23
|30
|-7
|17
|22
|Peterborough
|19
|4
|3
|12
|17
|38
|-21
|15
|23
|Barnsley
|19
|2
|5
|12
|13
|31
|-18
|11
|24
|Derby
|19
|4
|10
|5
|16
|18
|-2
|1
The music legend talks about his writing process and rediscovering himself after the Beatles broke up
Every gripping episode of Peaky Blinders is available now on BBC iPlayer