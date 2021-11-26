Championship
West BromWest Bromwich Albion20:00Nottm ForestNottingham Forest
Venue: The Hawthorns

West Bromwich Albion v Nottingham Forest

Match report will appear here.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Fulham19133348153342
2Bournemouth19125234142041
3West Brom1996427161133
4QPR199553124732
5Coventry199552521432
6Stoke199462420431
7Blackburn198653327630
8Huddersfield198472221128
9Swansea197662323027
10Millwall196941919027
11Blackpool197662021-127
12Luton196762624225
13Nottm Forest196672423124
14Preston196672125-424
15Middlesbrough196582122-123
16Sheff Utd196582326-323
17Birmingham196581821-323
18Bristol City196582128-723
19Hull1953111422-818
20Cardiff1953111933-1418
21Reading1972102330-717
22Peterborough1943121738-2115
23Barnsley1925121331-1811
24Derby1941051618-21
View full Championship table

