Scottish Cup
Partick ThistlePartick Thistle1DunfermlineDunfermline0

Partick Thistle v Dunfermline Athletic

Line-ups

Partick Thistle

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Sneddon
  • 2McKenna
  • 4Akinola
  • 5Holt
  • 3Hendrie
  • 6TurnerSubstituted forGordonat 73'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 10DochertyBooked at 86mins
  • 8Bannigan
  • 7Tiffoney
  • 11SmithSubstituted forMurrayat 80'minutes
  • 9RuddenSubstituted forMacIverat 68'minutesBooked at 81mins

Substitutes

  • 12MacIver
  • 13Stone
  • 14Gordon
  • 15Stanway
  • 16Stevenson
  • 17Murray
  • 18Hastie

Dunfermline

Formation 4-1-4-1

  • 1Fon Williams
  • 2Comrie
  • 33Connolly
  • 13Gaspuitis
  • 3Edwards
  • 17DorransBooked at 90mins
  • 6MacDonald
  • 11DowBooked at 57mins
  • 26ToddSubstituted forTodorovat 69'minutes
  • 23ThomasSubstituted forO'Haraat 84'minutes
  • 14McCann

Substitutes

  • 5Graham
  • 7O'Hara
  • 9Wighton
  • 10Todorov
  • 15Wilson
  • 16Pybus
  • 18Allan
  • 28Cole
  • 29Mehmet
Referee:
John Beaton
Attendance:
2,198

Match Stats

Home TeamPartick ThistleAway TeamDunfermline
Possession
Home44%
Away56%
Shots
Home7
Away6
Shots on Target
Home3
Away2
Corners
Home5
Away5
Fouls
Home10
Away7

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Partick Thistle 1, Dunfermline Athletic 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Partick Thistle 1, Dunfermline Athletic 0.

  3. Booking

    Shea Gordon (Partick Thistle) is shown the yellow card.

  4. Booking

    Graham Dorrans (Dunfermline Athletic) is shown the yellow card.

  5. Post update

    Shea Gordon (Partick Thistle) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Graham Dorrans (Dunfermline Athletic).

  7. Post update

    Attempt saved. Nikolay Todorov (Dunfermline Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

  8. Booking

    Ross Docherty (Partick Thistle) is shown the yellow card.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Ross Docherty (Partick Thistle).

  10. Post update

    Lewis McCann (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  11. Post update

    Corner, Dunfermline Athletic. Conceded by Stephen Hendrie.

  12. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Nikolay Todorov (Dunfermline Athletic) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.

  13. Substitution

    Substitution, Dunfermline Athletic. Kevin O'Hara replaces Dom Thomas.

  14. Goal!

    Goal! Partick Thistle 1, Dunfermline Athletic 0. Ross Docherty (Partick Thistle) right footed shot from outside the box to the top right corner.

  15. Booking

    Ross MacIver (Partick Thistle) is shown the yellow card.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Ross MacIver (Partick Thistle).

  17. Post update

    Kyle MacDonald (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  18. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Mark Connolly (Dunfermline Athletic) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, Partick Thistle. Connor Murray replaces Cammy Smith.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Ross Docherty (Partick Thistle).

