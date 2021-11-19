Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Newly-appointed Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst has committed to the club with a three-and-a-half year deal that runs until summer 2025. (Sky Sports) external-link

Van Bronckhorst will bring former Bayern Munich and Netherlands striker Roy Makaay to Ibrox as his assistant, with physio Arno Philips and analyst Yori Bosschaart also joining the backroom team. (Herald) external-link

The new Rangers boss also wants his former Feyenoord assistant, Jean-Paul Gastel, with him but may have to wait until January unless Chinese club Guangzhou City agree to release the 49-year-old from his contract early. (Daily Record) external-link

Van Bronckhorst will watch Rangers' League Cup semi-final against Hibs from the Hampden stands on Sunday before beginning work the following day. (Herald) external-link

Celtic are prepared to cut their losses on £5m striker Albian Ajeti in January as they look to offload the striker who has failed to impress since joining from West Ham in August 2020. (Daily Mail, print edition)

Aberdeen boss Stephen Glass says the club will make one final push to keep Ryan Hedges - and want a decision before January from the Welsh forward, who is out of contract next summer. (Daily Record) external-link

Hearts want to sign midfielder Alex Cochrane, who has impressed at Tynecastle on loan from Brighton this season, on a pemananet deal next summer when the 21-year-old will be a free agent. (Edinburgh Evening News) external-link