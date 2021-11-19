Last updated on .From the section Scottish

The Championship meeting of Queen of the South and Inverness CT on Friday kicks off Sportscene's busy weekend of Scottish football coverage.

Leanne Crichton and Chris Iwelumo provide the analysis on BBC Scotland from 19:30 GMT.

There's highlights of Saturday's three top-flight games on Sportscene (19:30), with Iwelumo and James McFadden, and a repeat at midnight on BBC One Scotland.

And Sportsound has live commentary of both League Cup semi-finals.

An extended edition will be around the grounds on Radio Scotland from 14:00 on Saturday culminating in St Johnstone v Celtic from Hampden.

Sunday Sportsound (14:00) features build-up and all the action from Rangers' semi-final meeting with Hibernian.

Sportscene's results show returns at 16:30 on Saturday on BBC Scotland.

And you can listen to Off the Ball with Stuart Cosgrove and Tam Cowan from midday on both Saturday and Sunday, with Dougray Scott the guest on the latter edition.