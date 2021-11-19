Last updated on .From the section Blackpool

Neil Critchley's Blackpool were 18th in the table after nine games of the 2020-21 League One season, but he steered them to promotion through the play-offs at the end of an impressive campaign

Blackpool boss Neil Critchley has signed a new deal to remain with the Championship club until the end of the 2025-26 season.

Critchley, 43, joined the Seasiders from Liverpool Under-23s in March 2020 and last season led them to promotion from League One via the play-offs.

Blackpool are currently 10th on their return to the second tier.

"I am absolutely delighted. It has been an immensely happy time for me at Blackpool," Critchley said.

"I get to work with a great group of staff and a fantastic group of players who are hungry to improve.

"We have already shared some success. However, we are ambitious and I feel that we still have further development to come. With the support of our incredible fans, I'm hopeful that we can share some more happy times together in the future."